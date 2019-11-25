Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for first appearance bond hearings Nov. 18-24:
• Clyler Lawrence on charges of Criminal Attempt, Theft by Taking and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Ashlee Morgan Diaz on charges of Battery Family Violence.
• Howard Jeffery Stanley on three counts of Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle.
• Dallas R. Fountain on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object and Open Container Violation.
• Hope Lane Middleton on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Westlee Whitley on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Tyler Wright Jones on charges Battery Family Violence, Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree Family Violence and Criminal Trespass Family Violence.
• Ronald Bruce McHone on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence.
• Matthew Russell Watt on charges of Terroristic Threats Family Violence
• Amarcus Quentez Head on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Dydricuous B. Harps on a charge of Suspended License or Speeding.
Bond was granted in nine cases and denied in one case. Judges held one civil hearing as well as arraignment and trials in cases involving county ordinance violations with the court disposing of 10 cases. Judges issued 13 arrest warrants and the clerk filed 54 civil cases.