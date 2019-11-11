Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for first appearance bond hearings Nov. 4-10:
• Robert Lewis Henderson Jr. on charges of Aggravated Assault and Murder.
• Antonio Demarty Evans on charges of Tampering with Evidence.
• Montrez LeMans Goodrum on charges of Registration of Sex Offender.
• Christopher Lee Jenkins on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (two counts), Obstruction of an Officer, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Driving without Valid License and Tail Lights Required.
• Lily E. Engleman on charges of Giving weapons, intoxicants, drugs or other items to inmates without consent of the warden.
• Taylor Scott Williams on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
• Adam Kyle Ballew on charges of Obstruction of an Officer.
• Carolyn Jean Davison on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
Bond was granted in four cases and denied and four cases. Judges held seven civil hearings and two preliminary hearings. Judges issued 34 arrest warrants and the clerk filed 21 civil cases.