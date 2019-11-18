Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for first appearance bond hearings Nov. 11-17:
• Roderick William Chester on charges of Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
• Randy Singleton on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence.
• Tierra Lachelle Chester on charges of Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, Possession of Drug Related Object and Crossing Guard Lines with Weapons/Intoxicants/Drugs.
• John William Bowen on charges of Obstruction of an Officer, Giving False Name and Disorderly Conduct.
• Dedra Kristen Brown on charges of Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Mathew Daniel Baker on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Headlights Required/Defective Headlight.
• Richard Kevin McGregor on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
• Kristina Elizabeth Moore on charges of Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
• Joseph Michael Miller on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Amphetamine.
• Christopher Michael Bloss Jr. on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Amphetamine.
• Tyreke Rodriguez on charges of Crossing Guard Lines with Weapons/Drugs/Intoxicants.
• Jessica Leeann Brewer on charges of Criminal Interference with Government Property, Obstruction of Officer and Disorderly Conduct.
• Matthew Frady on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence and Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree.
• Brooke Stewart on charges of Obstruction of an Officer.
Bond was granted in 12 cases and denied in two cases. Judges held six civil hearings, three civilian warrant application hearings and one criminal extradition hearing. Judges issued 35 arrest warrants and the clerk filed 36 civil cases.