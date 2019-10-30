Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for first appearance bond hearings Oct. 21-27:
• Ralph Van Walton on charges of Simple Assault Family Violence.
• Donald Vincent Summerour on charges of Theft by Taking.
• Kelly Michelle Thompson on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (two counts).
• Andrew Zachary Plyler on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving, DUI Alcohol Less Safe, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, Open Container Violation and Furnishing/Purchasing/Possession of Alcohol Underage Person.
• William Christopher Smith on charges of Burglary, False Imprisonment and Simple Assault.
• Dorothy Dexter on charges of Aggravated Assault Family Violence.
• Traci Michelle Rutherford on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating a Drug Transaction.
• Thomas Cook on charges of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.
• Michael E. Brown on charges of Theft by Taking, Possession of Marijuana less than ounce and Improper Display of License Plate.
• Chelse Brooke Chrisley on charges of Use of Communication of Facilitating a Drug Transaction.
• Michael Andrew Motes on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of Crime and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
• Zakkery Todd Richards on charges of Aggressive Driving.
Bond was granted in seven cases and denied and five cases. Judges held two civil hearings. Judges issued 37 arrest warrants and the clerk filed 48 civil cases.