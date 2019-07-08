Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for first appearance bond hearings during the period of June 29-July 7:
Christopher Hunter Bell♦ on charges of Sexual Battery and Disorderly Conduct.
♦ Eric Lamar Akins♦ on charges for Obstruction of an Officer, Aggravated Stalking and Interfering with calls for emergency assistance.
♦ Ricardo Erick Rodriguez♦ on a charge of Criminal Trespass.
♦ Chandler Bell on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substan♦ ce.
♦ Rebecca Katelin Wells♦ on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
♦ Allen Keith King♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and No Brake Lights.
♦ Allison Y. Thomas♦ on a charge of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
♦ Roberto Rafael Lara♦ on a charge of Giving a False Name.
♦ Michael Samuel Thompson♦ on a charge of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
♦ Jerimiha R. Armour♦ on a charge of Possession of Drug Related Objects.
♦ Tavon Stefon O’Neal♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute and Speeding.
♦ William Devin Ray Head♦ on charges of Obstructing an Intersection, Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
Bond was granted in 10 cases and denied in two cases. Judges held eight civil hearings and one extradition hearing. Judges issued 34 arrest warrants and the clerk filed 22 civil cases.