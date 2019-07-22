Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for first appearance bond hearings during the period of July 15-19:
Jeremy Sheridan Dupree♦ on charges of Failure to Maintain Lane and Driving Under the Influence.
♦ Samuel Gregory Jackson♦ on charges of Forgery in the First Degree, Window Tint Violation, Giving False Name, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Identity Fraud and Fraudulent Driver’s License or Identification Card.
♦ Kimberly Joyce Randall♦ on charges of Battery (Family Violence) and Criminal Trespass (Family Violence).
♦ Ralph Wilson on charges of Forgery in the First Degree.
- Editor’s Note: This is NOT the Butts County coroner, but another individual with the same name.
♦ Benjamin McKoon♦ on charges of Tail Lights Required and Possession of Marijuana.
♦ Nehemiah Alonzo Head♦ on charges on charges of Theft by Conversion.
♦ Jake Dylan Sisemore♦ on charges of Battery.
♦ Joseph Keith Limbaugh♦ on charges of Battery.
♦ Michael J. Goolsby♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
♦ Marcus James Thomas Clark♦ on charges of Robbery.
♦ Joseph Milton Baker♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Suiyont Marcus Jones♦ on charges of Simple Battery (Family Violence).
♦ Anthony Glenn Rinehart♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
Bond was granted in 11 cases and denied in two cases. Judges held 11 civil hearings and one civilian warrant application hearing. Arraignments and trials were held in county ordinance violation cases, with the court disposing of 12 cases. Judges issued 21 arrest warrants and the clerk filed 11 civil cases.