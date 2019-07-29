Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for first appearance bond hearings during the period of July 20-28:
Domonique Renee Shavies♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana Derivatives, Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce and Defective Equipment.
♦ Kenny Fitzgerald Tyson♦ on a charge of Theft by Shoplifting.
♦ Claude Collins Hamby♦ on charges of Impersonating an Officer and Disorderly Conduct.
♦ Ashley Grier♦ on a charge of DUI.
♦ Dusty Lee Holloway♦ on a charge of Interference with Custody.
♦ Andrew Chase Goolsby♦ on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, DUI, Driving on a Suspended License, Reckless Driving, Open Container Violation, Obstruction of an Officer and Disorderly Conduct.
♦ Tousif Kamal♦ on a charge of Simple Battery Family Violence.
♦ Anngalei Tiara Barr♦ in a charge of Simple Battery.
♦ Daniel Woodrow Tidwell♦ on charges of Statutory Rape and Interference with Custody.
♦ Patti Washington Harper♦ on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
♦ Draymond Brooks♦ on a charge of Trafficking Methamphetamine.
♦ Justin Hunt♦ on charges of Aggravated Assault and Battery.
♦ Labarron Farrar♦ on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Trespass.
♦ Robert Almon♦ on a charge of Violation of Family Violence Order.
♦ Devin Rice♦ on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.
♦ Cynthia Denise Stiller♦ on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
♦ Justin Pike♦ on a charge of Battery Family Violence.
♦ Rashaun Deltrise Owens♦ on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.
♦ Jerome Montgomery♦ on charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Driving on a Suspended License.
Bond was granted in 13 cases and denied in five cases. Judges held eight civil hearings and one civilian pre-warrant hearing. Judges issued 46 arrest warrants and the clerk filed 10 civil cases.