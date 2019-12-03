MAGISTRATE COURT REPORT
Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for first appearance Nov. 25 — Dec. 1:
Jerrius Sherard Robertson♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Drug Related Object and Defective Headlights.
♦ Darian Q. Noble♦ on charges of Sale of Controlled Substance.
♦ Oakley D. Faulk♦ on charges of Violation of Family Violence Order.
♦ Cardero Demon Willis♦ on charges of Obstruction of an Officer and Public Drunkenness.
Bond was granted in three cases and denied in one case. Judges held five civil hearings and issued 20 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed nine civil cases.