Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for first appearance bond hearings Aug. 5-11:
James Allen Roy♦ on charges of Battery.
♦ Donald Edward Roe♦ on charges of Arson in the First Degree and Burglary.
♦ Ambria Scott♦ on charges of Disorderly Conduct.
♦ Torey Stanford♦ on charges of Disorderly Conduct.
♦ Kenneth Amos Culpepper♦ on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer, DUI (less safe), DUI Child Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Speeding, Driving Without License, Passing in a No Passing Zone, Child Safety Belt Violation, Failure to Stop at Sign and Cruelty to Children in the First Degree.
♦ Darian Deandre Berry♦ on four counts of Sale of Controlled Substance.
♦ Gary Tuten♦ on charges of Aggravated Sexual Battery, Sodomy, Incest, Child Molestation and Aggravated Child Molestation.
♦ Donald Harris♦ on charges of Simple Battery.
♦ Leslie M. Cunningham♦ on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance.
♦ Chelse Brooke Chrisley♦ on two charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and two charges of Possession of Drug Related Object.
♦ Bridgette Chalease Drewery♦ on charges of Trafficking Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
♦ Michael Samuel Petty♦ on charges of Possession of Drug Related Object and Obstruction.
♦ Christian Canzeri Brown♦ on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, two counts of Sale of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
♦ Toffey Bernard Drewery♦ on two charges of Sale of Controlled Substance.
♦ Steven Lenel Brooks♦ on charges of Sale of Controlled Substance.
♦ Antonio M. Smith♦ on two charges of Sale of Controlled Substance.
♦ Clinton Marcus Pollock♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Objects and Driving on Suspended License.
♦ Clifford Brooks♦ on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Trafficking in Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and two charges of Sale of Controlled Substance.
♦ Kim Audrey Stephens♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
♦ Jeffrey Allen Stephens♦ on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
♦ Michael Keith Dorrough♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
♦ Charles Jay Chrisley♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
♦ Terry Lee Nicholson♦ on charges of Tampering with Evidence, two counts of Obstruction of an Officer, Windshield Requirements, No Brake Lights and Open Container Violation.
♦ Christopher Dewayne Askins♦ on six counts of Sale of Controlled Substance.
♦ Cynthia Denise Stiller♦ on charges of Sale of Controlled Substance.
♦ William Karl Roscher♦ on charges of Sale of Controlled Substance.
♦ Braeden Daniel Taylor♦ on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree and Simple Battery Family Violence.
♦ Madison Alexis Taylor♦ on charges of Criminal Trespass Family Violence.
♦ Joshua Edward McKee♦ on charges of Burglary in the First Degree.
♦ Paul Askworth♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
♦ Tony Abernathy♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object, Crossing County Jail Guard Line with Contraband, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked and Failure to Maintain Lane.
♦ Theodore Donald Spears♦ on charges of Theft by Taking.
Bond was granted in 14 cases and denied in 18 cases. Judges held seven civil hearings and one preliminary hearing. Judges issued 70 arrest warrants and the clerk filed 29 civil cases.