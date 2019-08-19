Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for first appearance bond hearings Aug. 12-18:
• Damon Aaron Hartshorn on charges of Theft of Services.
• Michael Allen on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Yuriel Diaz Conteras on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Trafficking in Marijuana.
• Juwan Bernard Howard on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm/Knife during Commission of Crime and Possession of Drugs not in the Original Container.
• Yancy Terrell Tanner on charges of Aggravated Assault, Rape and Kidnapping.
• Pena Milan Jackson on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Trafficking in Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
• John Austin Gresham on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• James Jeffery Evans on charges of Obstruction of an Officer, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Failure to Maintain Lane and Tail Light Violation.
• Gerald Wayne Battle on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object and Felony Shoplifting.
• Gregory Tyrone Gee on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and two counts of Obstruction of Officer.
• Calvin Sherwood on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Ladarius R. Phillips on charges of Sale of Controlled Substance.
• David Reems on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
Bond was granted in four cases and denied in nine cases. Judges held two civil hearings and issued 52 arrest warrants. Arraignments and trials were held in cases involving county ordinance violations with the court disposing of 13 cases. The clerk filed 18 civil cases.