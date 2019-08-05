Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for first appearance bond hearings July 29-Aug. 4:
Mardarius Servé Johnson♦ on charges of Entering Automobile and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
♦ Jamie Alan Maddox♦ on charges of Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
♦ Timothy John Paul Johnson♦ on charges of Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property.
♦ David Scott Washington♦ on charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (less safe), Impeding the Free Flow of Traffic and Driving without a License.
♦ Teri Renae Schofield♦ on charges of Battery Family Violence.
♦ James McDaniel♦ on charges of Driving While License Suspended or Revoked and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
♦ Robert Lewis Pye♦ on charges of Terroristic Threats and Criminal Trespass.
♦ Austin Edge♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
♦ Brandon Shane Biddy♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Obstruction of an Officer.
Bond was granted in six cases and denied in three cases. Judges held 19 civil hearings and one contempt hearing. Judges issued 25 arrest warrants and the clerk filed 36 civil cases.