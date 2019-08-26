Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for first appearance bond hearings Aug. 19-25:
• Bobby Lever Smith on charges of Possession of Schedule I controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
• Christopher Scott Whigham on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object and Driving While License Suspended/Revoked.
• Teresa Bollinger on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object, Tail Light Violation and Possession of Marijuana less than ounce.
• Miles Sanchez on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
• Dominique Kareem Callaham on charges of Speeding, Reckless Driving, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Tools for Commission of a Crime and Driving While License Suspended or Revoked.
• Bryan Tyler Dutton on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Failure to Stop at Sign, Driving without a License and Reckless Driving.
• Johnnie Geno Wildermuth on charges of Sale of Controlled Substance.
• Jason Delloyd McCall on charges of Simple Battery, Theft by Shoplifting and Habitual Violator.
• Larry Eugene Moore on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Shawn Lanard Travis on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (two counts).
• Cynthia Finch on charges of Crossing Guard Lines with Weapons/Drugs/Intoxicants and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Stephen John Hinton on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Corey Dewayne Brown on charges of Forgery in the First Degree.
• Keil Kyren Cole on charges of Aggravated Assault and Robbery.
• Antionio Dewayne Mitchell on charges of Aggravated Assault and Robbery.
• Colous Felicinio Andrews on charges of Aggravated Assault and Robbery.
• Cameron Jadariaous Tolen on charges of Aggravated Assault and Robbery.
• Eddie Charles Smith on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object and Open Container Violation.
• Michael Brandon Strobert on charges of Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Neisha Craig on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Tiquila Natasha Daniels on charges of Possession of Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates.
• Willie Montrez Goodrum on charges of Simple Assault Family Violence and two counts of Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree.
• Teri Lynn Conway on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• James Eugene Stewart on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
Bond was granted in 10 cases and denied in 14 cases. Judges held six civil hearings and issued 37 arrest warrants. The clerk filed 38 civil cases.