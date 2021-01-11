The Butts County Magistrate Court offices are closed to the public Jan. 11-15 due to exposure to individuals testing positive for COVID-19. The court will handle business remotely.
Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts said Monday that to date, she nor any of her staff have tested positive for the virus, but that they were notified that they were all in direct contact with more than one individual assisting the court that has tested positive within the last few days. She said they have to follow strict safety protocols mandated by the Supreme Court’s Statewide Judicial Emergency Order as well as follow local health and safety guidelines.
The following notice from Pitts outlines procedures and contact information:
Due to the exposure to individuals testing positive to COVID-19, the Magistrate Court of Butts County will be closed to the public for the week of Jan. 11-15, 2021. All essential court functions will be handled remotely. Essential court functions include clerical duties of processing civil and criminal case filings, answers to civil claims, issuance of arrest and search warrants, and daily first appearance bond hearings.
All first appearance bond hearings will be conducted by Zoom with availability to view the hearing live on the Butts County Magistrate Court YouTube Channel.
Civil cases and answers to civil cases can be filed online at https://www.efilegeorgia.com or by mail to:
Butts County Magistrate Court
835 Ernest Biles Drive,
Jackson, GA 30233
Court staff can be contacted by email at buttscountymagistratecourt@gmail.com or by leaving a voicemail message at 770-775-8220. Email and voicemail messages will be checked and returned as quickly as possible by court staff.
The Magistrate courtroom and offices will be deep cleaned and sanitized before staff members will be allowed to return, following medical advice and court safety protocols. The court will determine the time and ability to reopen the offices to the public with limited or complete in-person access in a way to ensure compliance with all local health and statewide judicial safety guidelines.
The Butts County government social media pages will be updated as necessary to give public notice to any changes as we work to resume more normal court operations. We apologize for an inconvenience and ask for understanding during this difficult time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.