Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of Sept. 12-18, 2022:
Terry Jester♦ on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Gerald Battle♦ on charges of Theft by Shoplifting.
Shemeeka Calloway♦ on charges of Obstruction of an Officer and Tampering with Evidenc
Ashley Pritchett♦ on charges of Simple Assault.
Caleb Shane Rivers♦ on a charge of Burglary in the First Degree.
Mary Elizabth Shockley♦ on a charge of Burglary in the First Degree.
Joshua Allen McIntyre♦ on charges of Aggravated Assault and Battery (Family Violence).
Tracy Lynn Harry♦ on Bail Jumping.
Bond was granted in five cases and denied in three cases. Judges held two civil hearings. Arraignment and trials were held in county ordinance violations with the Court disposing of 11 cases. Judges issued twenty-two arrest warrants and Clerks filed 25 civil cases.
