Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of July 11-17, 2022:
• Codarius Willis on charges of Driving while License Suspended/Revoked, No Proof of Insurance, and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
• Calvin Ralls of charges of Disorderly Conduct and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Quazon Demone Gibson on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of Crime, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Obstruction of an Officer, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Speeding.
• Anthony T. Bates on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of a Firearm or Knife During Commission of a Crime.
• Ephrem G. Thefre on charges of Burglary (Family Violence) and Harassing Phone Calls.
• Herbert Jerome Johnson on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Crime, Possession of Marijuana (Felony), Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances, Possession of a Drug Related Object, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Tail Lights Required.
• Astin Griffin on charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
• Kenneth Lamar Collins on the charge of Theft by Shoplifting.
• Sanchez Corlean Braxton on the charge of Bail Jumping.
Bond was granted in all six cases and denied in three cases. Judges held two civil hearings, one criminal extradition hearing and one civilian warrant application hearing. Judges issued 18 arrest warrants and clerks filed 19 civil cases.
