Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of Aug. 8-14, 2022:
Alyssa MacKenzie Allen♦ on charges of Party to the Crime of Burglary in the Second Degree (two counts) and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
♦ Brandon Wayne Ware♦ on charges of Vandalism to a Place of Worship, Burglary in the Second Degree (2 cts), Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Tools for Commission of a Crime.
♦ Magan Yarborough Washington♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances (2 counts), Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Drugs not in Original Container and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
♦ Ja’Quavius Ke’Sean Bland♦ on charges of Aggravated Assault (3 counts) and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity (6 counts).
♦ Trenton Charles Smith♦ on the charge of Battery (Family Violence).
♦ Andrew Dylan Austion♦ on charges of Battery (Family Violence) and Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance.
♦ Shontavian Ravonne Macklin♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana (Felony) and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of Certain Felonies.
Bond was granted in four cases sand denied in three cases. Judges held one civil hearing and issued 36 arrest warrants. Clerks filed 28 civil cases.
August is American Adventures month. For those looking to take the path less traveled, here are the least-visited national parks in the United States. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.