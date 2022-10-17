Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of Oct. 11-16, 2022:
♦ Walter James Jackson on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
♦ Daniel Shane Bright on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of marijuana (less than one ounce).
♦ Frances Denee Law on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of marijuana (less than one ounce).
♦ Donald Lee Rose on the charge of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance. Possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of drug related object and Window Tint Violation.
♦ Chandthe Gaston on charges of Possession of Marijuana with intent to Distribute and Possession of Controlled Substance with intent to Distribute.
♦ Michale Keith Pulley on charges of Possession of Schedule Controlled Substance.
Bond was granted three cases and denied in three cases. Judges held four civil hearings and one civilian warrant application hearing. Judges issued 17 arrest warrants and Clerks filed 24 civil cases.