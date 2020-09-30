The Griffin Elks Lodge #1207, through their work with the Elks National Foundation, made a $3,500 donation to the Butts County Life Enrichment Team. L.E.T. is part of the Georgia Family Connection Collaborative working together to build a better Georgia.
The Butts County team is currently working on a project to put together approximately 3,500 bags of personal protective equipment to provide COVID-19 PPE for every student in the Butts County School System. Ann-Marie Pope, Executive Director of the Butts County L.E.T., said that “with previous donations from individuals and Butts County organizations, this wonderful gift will allow us to complete the purchase of the student PPE.”
Charlene Budd, Treasurer of the Greater Butts County Lions Club, learned of the L.E.T. project when the local Lions Club voted to donate. Ms. Budd is also a member of the Griffin Elks Lodge and when she learned that the Elks Foundation was making funds available for PPE projects, she contacted the lodge’s Exalted Ruler, Timothy Whalen, about the L.E.T. project. Mr. Whalen followed through with the necessary application and secured the $3,500 donation.
Pope reports that the project now could utilize volunteer assistance to assemble the PPE bags. For more information or to volunteer, please contact her by phone at (770) 775-5829 (text available), email buttscolet@gmail.com, or by mail to Butts County L.E.T., PO Box 976, Jackson, GA 30233.
