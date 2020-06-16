With the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions on the state level, the Butts County Department of Leisure Services has decided to offer some summer programs, including summer camps and gymnastics. All batting cages, playgrounds, restrooms, pavilions, workout equipment on football field, facility rentals, gymnastic classes, athletic programs and the senior center will remain closed until further notice.
Leisure Services reopened Daughtry Recreation Park on June 1 for passive recreational activities including walking, running and biking. Persons utilizing the park for these and other approved activities are required to maintain the recommended social distancing practices as established by the Georgia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
Single-play tennis (one-on-one) was also allowed on park tennis courts starting June 1.
Two weeks ago, Leisure Services had stated it would not be offering facility rentals, gymnastics programs, summer day camp or any athletic programs for the summer. All recreational programs were suspended until the fall season.
But acknowledging the changing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Butts County has decided to offers some summer programs with the caveat that if circumstances change again, the county may revise these measures, extend or reduce dates, or otherwise cancel or postpone programs and offerings if needed. It is hoped that cooperation from everyone will help all through these next few months and ensure the county’s ability to reopen services with confidence in the safety and well-being of everyone. With that in mind:
♦ All athletic fields opened for Butts County residents/Butts County teams only starting June 15. You are asked to call the office at 770-775-8228 to schedule a time and date to use the fields, whether it be for an individual or team practice.
♦ Gymnastics team practices began June 15. Coaches will be reaching out to team members with specific days and times.
♦ Summer Day Camp will be offered for the following weeks: July 6, July 13, July 20 and July 27. Space is limited.
All of the above will be allowed with the understanding that if the guidelines are not being followed, the county will be forced to close the park again.
Leisure Services opened registration for fall sports — Youth Soccer, Youth Tackle Football, Youth Flag Football and Youth Cheer — on June 1. Payments will not be taken at this time. Once Leisure Services is sure that there are enough participants for a league and it is safe to have a league, the county will reach out to registered participants for payments. Please log into your Sports Connect account and register for your fall sport if you are committed to playing. If you need help with registration or have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out.
Leisure Services offices will be open by appointment only. If someone needs help with registration, they will be glad to assist you over the telephone at 770-775-8228.
