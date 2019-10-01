A Butts County K-9 officer this week helped law enforcement find a load of drugs and cash, the Butts County Sheriff's Office says.
During a traffic stop around 10:30 a.m. Monday, officials say K-9 deputy Smokey performed a "free-air" sniff of the suspect's vehicle. The sheriff's office says deputies then found a kilo of cocaine, approximately $120,000 in cash and a loaded handgun.
The sheriff's office did not reveal the location of the traffic stop, nor the identity of the driver, who was charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.