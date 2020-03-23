The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook March 23, 2020:
• Franco Marcelino Aguilar, 36, Atlanta, Housed for U.S. Marshals
• Zajit Arroyo-Fraustro, 23, Atlanta, Housed for U.S. Marshals
• James Nicholas Blue, 30, Ludowici, Housed for U.S. Marshals
• Trayvion Lamonte Burney, 26, Mason, Housed for U.S. Marshals
• Trent Leta Burton, 49, homeless, Housed for U.S. Marshals
• Kelvin DeWayne Carswell, 40, Macon, Housed for U.S. Marshals
• Victor Asoria Garcia, 38, homeless, Housed for U.S. Marshals
• Jevonte Lajuan Green, 32, Rossville, Housed for U.S. Marshals
• Tyler Wright Jones, 255, Jackson, Aggravated assault (2 counts); Armed robbery
• Phyllis Andrea McEver, 46, McDonough, Failure to appear
• Dwaine Eddie Outlaw, 59, Atlanta, Housed for U.S. Marshals
• Austin Nathaniel Pineda, 22, Lawrenceville, Housed for U.S. Marshals
• George Devion Roberson Jr., 26, Valdosta, Probation violation
• Terry Bernard Shepherd, 47, homeless, Driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
• Marquavion Antone Tillman, 24, Athens, Housed for U.S. Marshals
• Shabazz Sangria Wingfield, 27, Athens, Housed for U.S. Marshals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.