The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of July 5-12, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Adrian Keon Bacon, 41, Eatonton, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• James Edward Campbell Jr., 50, Flovilla, abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons, or controlled substances; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; seatbelt violation - adult; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• William Lawrence Carey Jr., 48, theft by taking - felony.
• Bryant Terrell Clemons, 40, Griffin, probation violation.
• Tovar J. Ascension Colchado, 46, Hartwell, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Shontaeya Lynnae Dixon, 42, probation violation.
• Abel Gama-Rodriguez, 43, Byron, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jesse Earl Hammock, 38, Glennville, conspiracy to commit a felony; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Craig Remone Harpe, 39, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Brandi Lynn Holland, 40, Jackson, warrant from Monroe County.
• Dion Shemar Johnson, 25, Union City, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kewaunis Destavez King, 31, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• William Gregory Leverette, 34, Riverdale, probation violation.
• Johnnie B. Lowe, 65, Byron, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Alton Sanford Lyons, 50, Griffin, warrant from Spalding County.
• Keith Christopher Mayo, 34, Barnesville, probation violation.
• Eric Shane McMichael, 40, Jackson, probation violation.
• John William Mitchell, 42, Forsyth, probation violation.
• William Terry Newton, 46, Louisville, Ken., possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Antione Jessie Passmore, 40, Macon, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); expired vehicle tag or decal; no insurance; warrant from Bartow County.
• Cartney Jaccobivm Pitts, 36, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Brandon Tyler Pullins, 30, Jackson, obstruction of officer; battery (2 counts); false imprisonment.
• Scott Sheldon Rusmisel, 38, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ethonya Kaye Sandage, 44, Louisville, Ken., driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to drive within single lane; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotics form.
• Deontrez Lemond Shivers, 19, Jackson, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence - felony.
• Timothy Leon Smith, 40, Flovilla, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Carolene Lavon Stephens, 50, Swainsboro, probation violation.
• Benjamin Lee Summerfield, 27, Griffin, conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Jason Morgan Vinson, 36, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Donteriyan Tyrell Walker, 29, Flovilla, disorderly conduct.
• Ferrell Willard Walker, 53, Quitman, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Torey Johnny Lee Washington, 40, Atlanta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Michael Clifford White, 38, Fort Valley, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, or marijuana.
• Travis Dale Allen, 52, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Tevin Deonte Davis, 21, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Antonio Redell Grier, 22, Flovilla, driving without headlights when required; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Jesse Marshall Gunn, 46, Barnesville, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Craig Lindsey Lowry, 49, Jackson, simple battery.
• Roger Chad McGuire, 47, Locust Grove, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Elisha James McPherson-Gray, 31, Fairburn, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jessica Elaine Moody, 30, Glennville, conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Charles Northcutt Trotter, 22, Barnesville, warrant from Dawson County.
• James Robert Wells, 23, Jackson, criminal trespass - family violence; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Stephanie Lynn Willis, 40, Jackson, battery - family violence (1st offense) misdemeanor.
