The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Aug. 3-10, 2020:
• Darius Monquell Berry, 37, Jackson, probation violation.
• William Walker Bradshaw, 59, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Antwyone Demone Brown, 38, Jackson, probation violation; abandonment of dependent child - misdemeanor.
• Jason Eric Cockrell, 45, Athens, warrant from Athens-Clarke County.
• Joshua Wayne Culpepper, 27, Griffin, possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (THC oil).
• Desmond Jarrod Davis, 17, Jackson, burglary 1st degree (felony); criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor; criminal trespass (2 counts); interference with custody; loitering; theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor; vandalism to a place of worship.
• Sonia Montoya Guzman, 40, Marietta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Gwen Marie Henley, 51, Jackson, theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Billy Ray Holloway, 49, Jackson, open container in vehicle.
• Jonathon Kyle Prillaman, Warm Springs, probation violation.
• James Darrell Royston, 35, Locust Grove, hold for other agency.
• Abelardo Sherrell, 53, Jackson, probation violation.
• Michael Garland Stevenson, 39, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Dexter Leon Strickland, 47, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; giving wrong signal; improper/erratic lane change; reckless driving; speeding (93/70).
• Damon Wayne Stuart, 26, Forsyth, probation violation.
• Charles Ernest Yater, 61, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Cody Edward Adams, 22, Flovilla, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; speeding 45 mph (20-35 miles over).
• Steven Devonte Gray, 22, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Kiara Quashae Hardy, 28, Jackson, theft by taking.
• Edward Head, 59, Jenkinsburg, deposit account fraud (4 counts); forgery 4th degree - misdemeanor (4 counts); printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts, etc. knowing information is in error or fictitious.
• Trenton Xavier Montgomery, 20, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
• Keyanna Tanasha Morgan, 19, Jackson, defective equipment; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Jason Phillip Paulk, 44, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Jorge Luis Romero, 46, Las Vegas, Nev., failure to driving within single lane; reckless driving.
