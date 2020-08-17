The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Aug. 10-17, 2020:
• Latissue Ann Arnold, 41, Griffin, warrant from Clayton County.
• Christopher Todd Austin, 30, Covington, open container in vehicle; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (meth); speeding 55 mph (1-19 miles over).
• Leneshika Lamae Banks, 27, Baton Rouge, La., warrant from Baton Rouge, La.
• Anibal Bourdon, 36, Tampa, Fla., possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine).
• Ayron Jasen Brooks, 20, Jackson, failure to drive within single lane; fleeing or attempting to elude police officer - misdemeanor; improper stopping; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Christopher Wayne Brown, 29, Griffin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Terrius Reshawn Brown, 28, Flovilla, warrant from Baton Rouge, La.
• Shcharansky Tenio Cooper, 24, Atlanta, driving without valid license (misdemeanor); possession of marijuana less than one ounce; theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
• Shaderious Montreal Crowder, 22, Jenkinsburg, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to register vehicle.
• Christopher Quinn Daniel, 28, Jackson, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge - misdemeanor; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; probation violation.
• Abigail Elaine Davidson, 44, Jackson, cruelty to children 3rd degree; simple battery - family violence.
• Mario Edmond DePalma, 50, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (GHB); possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Dorothy Ruth Dexter, 45, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of drug related object; hold for Jackson PD.
• Bo Dean Drafton, 35, Barnesville, probation violation.
• Courtney Rashad Dunn, 27, Griffin, affray (fighting); aggravated assault; failure to appear for fingerprintable charge - felony; probation violation.
• Cales Patrick Gonzalez, 34, Conyers, possession of methamphetamine.
• Steven Wesley Graves, 48, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Kelvin Napoleon Grier, 38, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (GHB); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (meth).
• Sage Michael Hamrick, 29, Jenkinsburg, maintaining a disorderly house.
• Jordan Eric Hart, 33, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Travis Dakota Hoard, 24, Jenkinsburg, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Jeremy Adam Hulsey, 39, Monticello, abandonment of dependent child - misdemeanor.
• Terence Rhett Jacobsen, 33, Ocoee, Fla., criminal damage to property - 1st degree; criminal trespass; entering auto (felony); entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; loitering.
• Aron Wesley Jones, 28, McDonough, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of cocaine; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or Schedule II.
• Lauren Sewell Jones, 30, Griffin, adult restraint law seat belt; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; reckless driving.
• Elijah Leemon Jordan, 41, Barnesville, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); improper passing in no passing zone.
• Orlando Montez King, 38, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; leaving the scene of accident.
• Brian John Knoph, 58, homeless, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Michael Kadyn-Lane Livery, 17, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Javier A. Michaux, 45, Snellville, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
• Paul Michael Petty, 43, Barnesville, failure to drive within single lane; possession of drug related objects; possession of meth; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Adam Dewayne Ponder, 36, Jackson, warrant from Monroe County; probation violation.
• Alberto Luis Roman-Gonzalez, 38, Detroit, Mich., driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); DUI - driving under the influence of glue/aeroso/toxic vapor; expired vehicle tag or decal; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; no insurance; possession of Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine); remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification; violation of window tint law.
• Robert Leon Rose, 61, Jackson, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Bradley Kelley Rutledge, 31, Milner, burglary - 1st degree (felony); interference with government property - misdemeanor; peeping tom; simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Xavier Miller Scott, 51, Atlanta, conspiracy to commit a felony; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Tonya Maria Smith, 30, Griffin, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Ashley Nichole Worley, 35, McDonough, warrant from Clayton County.
• Carlisha Michelle Greene, 28, College Park, warrant from East Point Police.
• Divantae Martez Thomas, 27, Jackson, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
