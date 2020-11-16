The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Nov. 9-16, 2020:
• Paula Lynn Brown, 30, Cleveland, Tenn., possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Dedrick Deaon Clay, 34, Flovilla, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon; theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
• Nevester Sharrod Dixon, 53, Riverdale, criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Crystala Marie Dover, 41, Grantville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Brian Tyler Dutton, 23, Jackson, failure to appear.
• Cruz Saunas Guadarrama, 49, South Carolina, driving without a license.
• Brandon Lee Hall, 32, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• John William Johns, 47, Cleveland, Tenn., failure to drive within single lane; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Quinci Calvinjaro Latimore, 36, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Daniel Richard Lloyd, 34, Columbus, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Londell Ramone Nunn, 29, Bakersfield, Cal., housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Dentavis Jerome Penn, 37, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within a single lane.
• Todd Franklin Porterfield, 43, Flovilla, terroristic threats and acts.
• Rodney Stephen Singley, 42, Covington, parole violation; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Herman Slaton, 63, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Alisha Dawn Stanley, 36, Monticello, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Darious Quantae Sterling, 22, Griffin, probation violation.
• Deandre Montrez Usher, 28, McDonough, failure to appear.
• James David Vaughn, 33, Macon, driving while license suspended.
• Willona Lynn Vitto, 45, Riverdale, criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Carrinton Johnthan Wedderburn, 20, Flovilla, battery - family violence (1st offense) misdemeanor; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
• Tania Alexander Whitehill, 27, Coral Springs, Fla., warrant from DeKalb County.
• Joseph Adam Williams, 38, Staunton, Virg., housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Robert Louis Almon III, 39, Acworth, disorderly conduct.
• Barbara Ann Barlow, 60, Flovilla, theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor.
• Gerald Wayne Battle, 60, Jackson, theft by shoplifting - felony.
• Courtney Montarious Crowder, 32, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Michele Vernett Earle-O'Connor, 46, Florida, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; open container in vehicle.
• Monsavious Jaquez Sands, 35, Flovilla, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to drive within single lane.
• Amanda Marie Smith, 38, Leesburg, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Katleyn Elizabeth White, 19, Milledgeville, warrant from Coweta County.
• Tadeshia Cleshay Willis, 30, Barnesville, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (Exstacy); possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
