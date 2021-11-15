The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Nov. 8-15, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
Quentin Orlando Alexander♦ , 22, Riverdale, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — felony; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; reckless driving; speeding 35 mph (20-35 miles over).
♦ Tonio Montenious Atwater♦ , 22, Flotilla, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another; terroristic threats and acts — felony.
♦ Jennifer Barrett♦ , 38, Locust Grove, theft by taking — felony.
♦ Tyler Jeffery Bolton♦ , 29, Glencoe, Ala., theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Lori Anne Boat♦ , 52, Flotilla, possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Gregory Alan Chappell♦ , 30, Griffin, failure to appear.
♦ Anthony Todd Creech♦ , 19, Jackson, disorderly conduct; simple battery.
♦ Aubrey John Donley♦ , 26, Sanibel, Fla., purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; possession of cocaine.
♦ Shane Chancellor Paul Flewellen♦ , 28, Macon, warrants from Spalding, Henry and Bibb counties.
♦ Jennifer Lynne Hightower♦ , 41, Jackson, abandonment of dependent child — misdemeanor.
♦ Shawn Trey Jackson♦ , 24, Gadsden, Ala., theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Andrius Fitzgerald Johnson♦ , 35, Jackson, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
♦ Jamauri Rayshawn Johnson♦ , 17, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Sean Michael Lagano♦ , 29, Monticello, failure to appear — misdemeanor; interference with custody — misdemeanor
♦ Kaleb Rayne Lagos♦ , 26, Stockbridge, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Mardy McWendellson Jr♦ ., 28, Jackson, aggravated assault; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal trespass — family violence; cruelty to children — 3rd degree; simple battery.
♦ Jameson Keith Morgan♦ , 47. Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; laying drags.
♦ Keyenna Tanasha Morgan♦ , 21, Jackson, probation violation.
♦ Kyle Slayton Norsworthy♦ , 32, Flovilla, abandonment of dependent child — misdemeanor (2 counts).
♦ Jason Wayne Norwood♦ , 47, Gadsden, Ala., theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Joseph Michael Obarr♦ , 36, Hartwell, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Stephen Cody Powell♦ , 43, Winder, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Victor Mingeo Sanchez♦ , 26, Cartersville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Allison Jade Shetter♦ , 21, Loganville, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of cocaine.
♦ Nicole Lee Twilley♦ , 40, abandonment of dependent child.
♦ Joe Vance Upton♦ , 60, Flovilla, possession and use of drug related objects (2 counts); possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of amphetamine; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor (5 counts); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
♦ Brandie Lashunda Welch♦ , 23, Jackson, warrant from Clayton County.
♦ Ted Steven Williams,♦ 57, Hull, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Demetric Monta Benton♦ , 44, Jackson, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Timothy Lynn Duncan♦ , 51, Senoia, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Joshua Dominique Jackson♦ , 24, East Point, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
♦ Nicholas Sabastian Martinez♦ , 26, Claxton, warrant from Chatham County.
♦ Quinton Antonio McClendon♦ , 52, Locust Grove, abandonment of dependent child — child support.
♦ Alexis Marie McGuire♦ , 19, Griffin, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Alonzo Gonzalez Robinson, 42, Forsyth, warrant from Gwinnett County.
