The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of May 31-June 14, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Morgan Elizabeth Allison, 22, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Desmond Estes Andrews, 30, Atlanta, warrant from Fulton County.
• Kevin Lamar Anthony, 37, Macon, possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of a Schedule II, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; theft by receiving stolen property - felony; off bond.
• Christopher Blake Ard, 22, Concord, probation violation.
• Larry Joseph Beck, 44, Jackson, probation violation.
• Timothy James Bishop, 31, Macon, failure to appear - felony.
• Donald Roy Bogel, 50, Forsyth, drivng while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Jonathon Paul Bonner, 35, Jenkinsburg, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle; knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance required; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Antwyone Demone Brown, 39, Jackson, probation violation.
• Cory Lamar Brown, 31, Locust Grove, probation violation.
• German Demetrious Brown, 29, Porterdale, hold for Newton County.
• Stephen Dean Buice Jr., 33, Flovilla, battery; parole violation; possession and sue of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Bradly Kyle Couch, 48, Jackson, failure to drive within single lane; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (vape pen).
• Bryan Tyler Dutton, 24, Jackson, burglary - 1st degree (felony); probation violation.
• Daquann Marquez Epps, 24, Columbus, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Genevea Michelle Harvey, 39, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• William Lee Hill, 42, Warner Robins, criminal trespass.
• Paul Leonard Hodge, 44, Hephzibah, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Darius Antwan Hood, 17, East Point, interference with custody - misdemeanor; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; criminal trespass; giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
• Ronald Ray Hood, 19, East Point, criminal trespass; interference with custody - misdemeanor; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Tyler Wright Jones, 28, Jackson, failure to appear - misdemeanor; probation violation (3 counts).
• Joseph Antoine Lane, 31, Atlanta, aggravated assault; aggravated battery; criminal trespass - family violence; cruelty to children - 1st degree (5 counts); theft by taking - felony.
• Timothy James Lewis Jr., 40, Hampton, failure to appear - misdemeanor; off bond.
• Ernest Jerome Milline, 62, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Nestor Osmin Moreno, 25, Lawrenceville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Rodney S. Nichols, 54, Rex, warrant from Clayton County.
• Cassandra Michelle Peterson, 36, Jackson, failure to appear - misdemeanor; remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification.
• Sabastion Edward Petway, 18, Kennesaw, battery (family violence); cruelty to children - 2nd degree (felony).
• Wesley Ben Potts, 32, Flovilla, criminal trespass - family violence.
• Shakeria Lamarkeyshia Price, 30, Jackson, probation violation.
• Matthew Scott Sizemore, 29, Griffin, probation violation.
• Tori Leigh Slaton, 44, Stockbridge, probation violation.
• Ceaser Romero Smith, 61, Jackson, battery (family violence).
• Rebecca Kersey Smith, 37, Macon, failure to appear - felony.
• Xavier Demon Walker, 27, Flovilla, aggravated assault; murder.
• Corey Vincent Adkins, 24, Locust Grove, driving while tag is suspended 1st offense; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Taleena Sharmaine Alexander, 18, McDonough, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Ronald James Andrews, 78, Juliette, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; open container in vehicle.
• Danielle Lenoa Brewton, 28, Lyons, warrant from Toombs County.
• Chedrick Vondrill Brown, 40, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Mark Richard Brown, Ilgonquin, Ill., operating vessel without lights; operation of watercraft under the influence of alcohol; drugs or toxic vapor.
• Antonio Daniel Callahan, 23, Newark, NJ, warrant from Newark, NJ.
• Gedonna Carey, 53, Flovilla, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; duty upon striking fixture; failure to drive within single lane.
• Jonathan Robert Childers, 32, Royston, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Aleasha Fae Collins, 28, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Anthony Lee Cook, 59, Forest Park, cruelty to children - 2nd degree (felony); driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - misdemeanor; reckless driving.
• Dylan Lee Matthew Cornett, 22, Stockbridge, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Andrew Codi Davis, 20, Jackson, theft by taking - felony (2 counts).
• Michael James Digh, 29, Covington, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Kenneth Dale Donaldson, 51, Locust Grove, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Laura Ann Farmer, 19, McDonough, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Justin Jermaine Goddard, 25, Griffin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Elizabeth Gonzalez-Garcia, 41, Las Vegas, Nev., disorderly conduct.
• Courtney Michelle Hall, 22, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Kylan Tariq Harvin, 21, Lawrenceville, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Richard Alan Hawkins, 70, Powder Springs, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; improper signal; open container in vehicle.
• Billy Ray Holloway, 50, Jackson, battery (family violence).
• Stephen Wade Huckaby, 41, Griffin, warrant from Spalding County.
• Robert Jenkins Jr., 55, Jenkinsburg, criminal trespass.
• Joseph Allen Jones, 39, Conyers, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects (2 counts); tag light illumination required.
• Lynel Nasir Jones Jr., 18, Covington, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Cobi Ryan Masters, 18, McDonough, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; failure to drive within single lane; open container in vehicle; speeding.
• Labraya McCoy, 27, McDonough, reckless driving; speeding (111 in 70).
• Niara Nichole Mills, 18, McDonough, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Edward Richard Moore, 44, Griffin, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding (78/45).
• Lashey Juanita Murphy, 29, Lyons, adult restraint seat belt law (18 years and older); possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; speeding 35 mph (56-99 miles over).
• Leslie Denise Pryor, 31, Locust Grove, failure to appear - misdemeanor.
• Justin Bennett Roberts, 24, McDonough, operating boat without accessible personal flotation device; operation of watercraft under the influence of alcohol, drugs or toxic vapor; reckless disregard operation of a vessel - misdemeanor.
• Madalyn Maxine Roberts, 23, Covington, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; speeding (59/45).
• Brooke Nicole Slocum, 26, Griffin, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Michael Robert Vigliotti, 50, Homosassa, Fla., warrant from Florida.
• Shane Todd Wamhoff, 33, Griffin, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Julian Webb, 57, Covington, driving while license withdrawn.
• Tiera Shanta Whitehead, 33, Macon, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
