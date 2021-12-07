The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Nov. 29-Dec. 6, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Onesmino Tapia Arreola-Tapia, 34, unknown, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Eger Arzate, 20, unknown, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Luis Phillipe Balderrama, 27, Atlanta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Adan Bustos, 43, unknown, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Dylan Lee Matthew Cornett, 22, Stockbridge, failure to appear; bondsman off bond.
• Carl Daniel Deumier, 33, Titusville, drugs not in original container - misdemeanor; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Trevor Robert Groover, 23, Ellenwood, warrant from Hapeville Police.
• Amos Hubbard Jr., 54, Winterville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Stephanie Rhiannon Keldie, 39, probation violation.
• Sam Lee McKinney, 33, Jackson, warrant from Spalding County.
• Franco Etimber Ortiz, 24, unknown, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Bradley Scott Pearson, 28, Jackson, disorderly conduct; interference with government property; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Shakeira Lamarkeyshia Price, 31, Jackson, probation violation.
• Clint Thomas Ramsey, 31, Jackson, probation violation.
• Carmen Theresa Silva, 46, Lawrenceville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Latasha Denise Smith, 33, Conyers, warrant from Camden County.
• Christopher Trenton Swinford, 20, Flovilla, felony possession of marijuana derivative; permitting unlicensed driver to drive; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Alfonso Derrell Thomas, 30, Savannah, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute (2 counts); possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense.
• Robert Breannan Thomas, 27, West Melbourne, Fla., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense.
• James Michael Toland, 69, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Brandon Lamar Wilson, 29, Union City, driving while licenses suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to obey traffic control device.
• Jamarkus Dexter Wright, 30, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jamie Lea Allison Anderson, 34, Jackson, warrant from Fayette County.
• Devin Michael Boyd, 24, Sanford, Fla., housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jacob Matthew Brown, 20, Griffin, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Kwame Khaul Brown, 28, Bethlehem, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Marciel Richmond Buck, 38, Locust Grove, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Mahogany Kabriyah Buckner, 19, Barnesville, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree; disorderly conduct.
• Bobbi Lynn Chapman, 50, Jackson, possession of a Schedule Ii controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Jeamell Antione Colvard, 42, Flovilla, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Johnny Jeffery Davis, 47, Griffin, warrant from Spalding County.
• Johnny Davis, 40, Atlanta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Bobby Remarr Dobbs, 47, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Johnny Trent Gerbert, 47, McDonough, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Michael Edward Hardy, 29, Locust Grove, affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent identity of vehicle; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Tracy Lynn Harry, 49, Griffin, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana less than one ounce; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form; purchase.possess/ have under control synthetic cannabinoid, synthetic marijuana.
• Ebony Meya Hunter, 30, Jenkinsburb, abandonment of dependent child - misdemeanor.
• Amy Jo King, 48, Covington, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Johnnie Mae Myrick, 65, Jackson, deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1,499 (misdemeanor).
• Emmanuela Idegbuwa Omohudu, 20, McDonough, disorderly conduct.
• Laura Nicole Payton, 26, Monticello, driving while license withdrawn.
• Willie Milton Stewart, 68, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Anthony Tyrone Westmoreland, 17, Jackson, warrant from Haralson County.
