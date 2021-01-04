The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 28, 2020 - Jan. 4, 2021:
• James Warren Boyd, 33, Jenkinsburg, probation violation.
• Kenneth Rochelle Brookins, 39, Hampton, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Rebecca Price Campbell, 38, Flovilla, failure to appear; failure to register vehicle; hit and run; no insurance; remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification; windshield and windshield wipers.
• Richard Drew Carpenter, 34, Lithonia, theft by taking - felony motor vehicle.
• Heather Lee Conner, 30, Dry Branch, driving on wrong side of road; DUI - driving under the influence of drugs.
• Dana Elizabeth Depalma, 37, Jackson, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; criminal trespass - family violence; cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Courtney Antwaine Faine, 42, Hampton, warrant from DeKalb County; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first.
• Briana Jean Feldhaus, 25, Jackson, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Bernard Latrell Ford, 41, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Wallace Eugene Henderson Jr., 43, Brundidge, Ala.; access to controlled-access roadways restricted; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to obey traffic control device.
• Jordan Alexandria Johns, 24, Jackson, simple assault.
• David Carroll Keith Jr., 43, Jackson, defective equipment; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); probation violation.
• Richard Patrick McTague, 58, Unadilla, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); speeding (86 in 70 mph).
• James Edward Nelson, 53, Flovilla, public drunk.
• Cassandra Michelle Peterson, 36, Forsyth, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Steven Tyrone Pressley, 52, Griffin, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to drive within single lane; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Freddie Slaughter Jr., 41, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Laura Eubanks Smith, 57, Griffin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jonathan Scott Spencer, 30, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Johnathan Jerrad Stanley, 36, Macon, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Willitanvious Nicolas Talmadge, 26, Jenkinsburg, criminal trespass - family violence; cruelty to children - 3rd degree (3 counts); obstructing or hindering person make emergency telephone call.
• Johnny Lee Thomas, 25, Valdosta, failure to appear.
• Ricky Renardo Tucker, 34, Griffin, criminal trespass.
• Kendrakius Moquavius Watson, 27, Jackson, aggravated assault (2 counts); armed robbery; battery; driving while tag is suspended; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; probation violation; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first (2 counts); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
