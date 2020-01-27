The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook January 27, 2020.
· John Anthony Adams, 53: Possession and use of drug related objects; Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
· Reginald Charles Adams, Jr., 35: Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor; Speeding, 85 mph in 70 mph zone.
· Anthony Jammoni Atkins, 28: Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· Stevie Cortez Bland, 29: Probation Violation.
· Shonquzz Jovan Bostic, 34: Driving while license suspended or revoked –Misdemeanor; Open Container in Vehicle; Speeding, 86 mph in 70 mph zone.
· Tirrell Deon Bush, 45: Housed for U.S. Marshall
· Jody Chamberlyn Cannon, 65: Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· Octavious Sherman Childs, 23: Probation Violation.
· Sarah Raine Clark, 20: Possession and use of drug related objects; Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine; Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (GHB).
· Ulyesse Davonte Cleckley, 27: Aggravated Assault.
· Paul Anthony Davenport, Jr., 49: Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor; Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law Enforcement Officer; Possession and use of drug related objects; Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine.
· Tommy Lee Dickenson, 50: Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine.
· Tommie Lee Dunn, Jr., 53: Violation of Parole.
· Olivia Noelle Einersen, 19: Possession of Firearm or Knife while trying to commit crimes; Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana.
· John Thomas Evans, 57: Probation Violation.
· Barron Farrar, 42: Simple Battery (Family Violence).
· Maquila Tinee Jones, 20: Housed for U.S. Marshalls.
· Michael Wayne Korink, 41: Probation Violation.
· Mario Dimitrii Lawrence, 41: Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (GHB).
· Sheena Marie Lewis, 24: Probation Violation.
· Leon Michael Liberacki, 29: Probation Violation.
· Tammi Bawhana McKinney, 49: Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (GHB); Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Mehamphetamine): Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
· Cherlynne Elizabeth Nixon, 33: Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute; Use of Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony involving a Controlled Sustance.
· Michael Hunter Nunery, 22: Probation Violation.
· James Aubrey Overstreet, 53: Hold for Jonesboro Police Department.
· Armand Dwayne Payne, 53: House for U.S. Marshall.
· Drake Alec Queen, 19: Driving without Licesnse (Unlicensed/ wrong class); Failure to Stop for Stop Sign.
· Corey Leroy Romer, 31: Probation Violation.
· Jason Dalton Sanders, 18: Adult Restraint Law (Seat Belt); Possession of Firearm or Knife during Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana.
· Steven Ricole Scott, 42: Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· Pamela Lynn Sutton, 38: Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· John Clinton Thaxton, 43: Theft by Shoplifting – Misdemeanor.
· Marques Orlando Ward, 31: Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· Rickshon Dwayne Willingham, 32: Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· Jakeoveon Keivijae Boggs, 17: Affray (Fighting); Loitering upon School Premises or within a School Safety Zone (Disrupting School).
· Hirone Betrand Cleveland, 57: Disorderly Conduct.
· Lacey Michelle Ferrari, 28: Failure to Appear – Misdemeanor.
· Taija Renne Forney, 19: Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· Charles Henry Gallman, 35: Disorderly Conduct; Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers – Misdemeanor.
· Courtney Rhedrick Gant, 32: DUI – Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol; Open Container in Vehicle.
· Laura Amber Hackle, 32: Endangering Security Interest.
· Walter Timothy Hardy, 37: Failure to Appear – Misdemeanor.
· Ander Jack Jenkins, 23: Battery – Family Violence 1st Offence – Misdemeanor – 2 counts; Cruelty to Children 1st Degree; Terroristic Threats and Acts – Felony.
· Sonny Todd Lowry, 35: Hold for Thomaston Police Department.
· Rodney Ferrondo Robinson, 57: Driving while License Suspended or Revoked (Misdemeanor); Speeding 87 mph in 70 mph zone.
· Manuel Gonzalez Romero, 29: Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· Marquez J-Wan White, 25: Driving while License Suspended or Revoked (Misdemeanor); Speeding 88 mph in a 70 mph zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.