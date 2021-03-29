The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Mar. 22-29, 2021:
• Colous Felicino Andrews, 25, Jackson, aggravated child molestation; enticing a child for indecent purposes; probation violation (2 counts); statutory rape - felony.
• Kaleb Joseph Beals, 31, Valdosta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Joshua Lee Bradberry, 38, Forsyth, no insurance; probation violation; speeding 30 mph (20-35 miles over).
• April Lanise Grant, 32, Atlanta, disorderly conduct; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Kensha Monique Hampton, 32, Atlanta, warrant from Monroe County.
• Waymon Houston Hampton, 50, Atlanta, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer; tampering with evidence.
• Brandon Jwan Jones, 36, Columbus, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Randy Jake Miller, 25, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to obey stop sign.
• Timothy Joseph Reagan, 49, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jerry Dean Reed, 62, Warner Robins, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Deadrianeon Nakoven Ridley, 18, Jackson, aggravated assault (2 counts); carrying weapon in school safety zoning, school functions as non-license holder.
• Ashton Anaise Maria Smith, 31, Macon, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; speeding (19-23 mph over).
• Elias Solomon Jr., 64, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Alec Christopher Wells, 21, Lovejoy, felony possession of marijuana derivative; possession and use of drug related objects; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Eratus Whitlock Jr., 37, Monroe, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Ansley Renee Austin, 17, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Sabrina Yvonne Couch, 39, Jackson, warrant from Lamar County.
• Deeric Kentwan Driskell, 20, Monticello, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Ray Charlie Dyal, 29, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; failure to appear.
• D'Vonte Hakeem Evans, 19, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer; speeding 55 mph (31-99 miles over).
• Tony Dale Flynn, 34, Jackson, child restraint law child seat, safety belt; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (2 counts); open container in vehicle.
• Christopher Ivan Garcia, 21, Shelby, NC, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Robert Allen Gentry, 31, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Marlowe Hawkins, 39, Jackson, conspiracy to commit a felony; criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Justin Taylor Head, 33, Jonesboro, warrant from Sinclair County, Ala.
• Thomas Christopher Jackson, 36, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Marquis Javon King, 21, Flovilla, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer; speeding 55 mph (31-99 miles over).
• Janet Foster Kirby, 67, Griffin, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to yield right of way.
• Miguel Angel Maradiaga-Rodriguez, 29, Carrollton, adult restraint law seat belt - 18 years and older; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); failure to yield entering roadway.
• Lucious Oliver Jr., 52, Jackson, warrant from Jones County.
• Christopher Braden O'Neal, 31, Juliette, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; purchase/possession/have under control synthetic cannabinoid, synthetic marijuana or synthetic dronabinol.
• Blake Alexander Shane Smith, 17, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Ashia Danielle Spears, 29, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Justin Avery Vitto, 27, Jackson, conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Tiffany Jean Washington, 38, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Robby Fulton Whitehead, 40, Forsyth, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); (speeding 51/35).
