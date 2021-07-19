The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of July 12-19, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Cameron Drake Abernathy, 29, Covington, disorderly conduct.
• Kenneth Deshun Atwater, 39, McDonough, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jasper Blackshear, 56, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Joe Oliver Butler III, 44, Fort Valley, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jacob Michael Clark, 27, Sullivan, Ill., speeding; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine (2 counts).
• Casey Glenn Couch, 38, Colbert, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ashley Kenyetta Floyd, 34, Athens, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Nicholas Ashton Foster, 30, McDonough, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Cody Vance Gober, 25, Dalton, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Shyanne Taylor Harden, 26, North Augusta, SC, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Christopher Wayne Henderson, 37, Atlanta, possession of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute (2 counts); possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• James Donald Hogan, 31, Jenkinsburg, probation violation.
• Demarius Antonio Jester, 38, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol - 1st offense; failure to keep in proper lane; interlock probation violation.
• Ashlee Bunn Nanney, 29, Jenkinsburg, cruelty to children 2nd degree (felony); murder; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (2 counts).
• William Bert Noble, 51, Darien, possession of a Schedule Ii controlled substance (cocaine); possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana (2 counts); trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.’
• Mark Walton Potts, 56, probation violation.
• Matthew James Potts, 26, probation violation.
• Justin Michael Price, 27, Jenkinsburg, cruelty to children 2nd degree (felony); murder; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Brandon Tyler Pullins, 30, Jackson, aggravated assault; battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; false imprisonment; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Theon Kurt Robinson, 40, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Octavia Jermaine Stewart, 32, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense; tampering with evidence - felony.
• Robbie Lee Tinsley, 32, probation violation.
• Tammy Jo Turner, 51, Flovilla, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); open container in vehicle; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a drug related object.
• Timothy David Turner, 48, Griffin, warrant from Spalding County.
• Marques Orlando Ward, 32, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Andrew David Barber, 33, Jackson, driving with no license on person.
• Darius Monquell Berry, 37, Jackson, housed for Monroe County.
• Allen Joshua Brown, 34, Mount Pleasant, SC, housed for Monroe County.
• Juan Derrick Cherry, 35, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Danny Cooper, 46, Covington, criminal trespass.
• Emily Anne Davis, 33, Barnesville, use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving a controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Crystal Leeann Eddy, 39, Winterville, housed for Jones County.
• Cherrique Hernandez Goodrum, 38, Jackson, warrant from Spalding County.
• Akiir Deyon Griffin, 30, Jackson, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distrubute; manufacture/possess, etc. controlled or counterfeit substance, or marijuana, near government property.
• Ricky James Grisham Jr., 30, Flovilla, battery.
• Jordan Hampton Humphries, 33, Marietta, housed for Monroe County.
• Nicholas Calvin Johnson, 35, Macon, housed for Monroe County.
• Diamond Louise Loyd, 27, Covington, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Joshua Caun Noojin, 40, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Travion Luywan Rutland, 26, Forsyth, housed for Monroe County.
• Hikendra Jay Sims, 25, Jackson, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (2 counts); manufacture/possess, etc. controlled or counterfeit substance, or marijuana, near government property (2 counts).
• Lester Conrad Summers, 39, Macon, housed for Monroe County.
• Marcus Shane Thomas, 47, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked.
