The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Aug. 16-23, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
Marcus Rayshad Allen♦ , 27, Jackson, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies (2 counts); possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (THC pens); possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; probation violation.
♦ Richard Chalres Allen♦ , 45, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Terence Larquet Arnold♦ , 39, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Pablo Arriaga-Pescador♦ , 40, Loganville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Stevie Cortez Bland♦ , 30, Flovilla, probation violation.
♦ Joshua Lee Bridges♦ , 38, Albany, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Clifford Brooks♦ , 49, Jackson, possession of cocaine; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; sale of cocaine.
♦ Michael Wade Chapman♦ , 24, Concord, warrant from Spalding County.
♦ Timothy Alan Clark♦ , 35, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); giving false name, address, or birthday to law enforcement officer; open container in vehicle.
♦ Anna Caroline Clifton♦ , 59, Hoover, Ala., purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid, synthetic marijuana.
♦ Robert Ingram Clifton III♦ , 30, Hoover, Ala., open container in vehicle; possession and use of drug related objects; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor; windshield and windshield wipers.
♦ Charles Lavorne Davis♦ . 40, Royston, probation violation.
♦ Lauren Marie Davis♦ , 30, Jackson, probation violation.
♦ Kevin Anthony Hand♦ , 24, Griffin, failure to appear; bondsman off bond (giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer).
♦ Gregory Karl Heard♦ , 56, Jackson, batter — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Ketric Demos Hudson♦ , 41, Gainesville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Shownicia Lashay Hull♦ , 32, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Zariana Amorea Jackson♦ , 17, Griffin, financial transaction card fraud (2 counts).
♦ Maquila Tiene Jones♦ , 22, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Rodreco Mendez Jones♦ , 39, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Whitney Lane Knox♦ , 27, Warm Springs, probation violation.
♦ Joshua Ryan Orr♦ , 22, Jackson, battery; criminal damage to property — 2nd degree.
♦ Jesse Gary Seabolt♦ , 42, Warner Robins, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Ashleigh Anne Slaughter♦ , 33, Monticello, probation violation; purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid, synthetic marijuana.
♦ Dylan Cerelle Spraggins♦ , 25, Jackson, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; littering highway; open container in vehicle.
♦ Amber Dianne Walls♦ , 26, Griffin, improper tag display; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Tadeshia Cleshay Willis♦ , 31, Jackson, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana (2 counts).
♦ Preston Ray Cartledge♦ , 44, Griffin, warrant from Clayton County.
♦ Edward Joseph Dodson♦ , 40, Jackson, battery (family violence).
♦ Nickolas Tialer Hollinsworth♦ , 28, McDonough, failure to appear.
♦ Austin Shane McNutt♦ , 28, Covington, aggravated assault; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Tyquan Jamarr Miller♦ , 20, Jackson, cruelty to animals.
♦ Edwin Murillo♦ , 30, Doraville, house for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Anthony Carl Owens♦ , 47, Thomaston, warrant from Upson County.
♦ Zayin Gimel White, 18, Jenkinsburg, failure to drive within single lane; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; too fast for conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.