The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of June 22-29, 2020:
Shedric Douglas Balkcom♦ , failure to appear.
♦ Nicholas John Bloyen♦ , willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Dennis Dwayne Buice♦ , aggressive driving; pointing or aiming a pistol at another (2 counts); aggravated assault; terroristic threats or acts — felony; open container in vehicle; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Quincy Lee Collier♦ , hold for Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.
♦ Dave Gene Groover♦ , probation violation.
♦ Stanley Jawan Hinton♦ , housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Jamie Lee Newmon♦ , aggravated stalking; violate family violence order; off bond.
♦ Willie Montez Price♦ , aggravated assault; leaving the scene of an accident (2 counts); false report of a crime.
♦ Reginald Donnel Summerford♦ , housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Tiffany Renee Ware♦ , violate family violence order.
♦ Peter Allen Winner, theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
