The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of July 19-26, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Matthew Jamarcus Banner, 29, Americus, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone); cruelty to children 3rd degree.
• Alyssa Leeann Clay, 22, Jenkinsburg, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Quincy Lize Collier, 39, Jackson, warrant from Spalding County.
• Anthony Colon, 32, Lawrenceville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Leslie Michelle Cunningham, 49 Locust Grove, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Sean Leonard Gamble, 34, Travelers Rest, SC, probation violation.
• Shawn Michael Gay, 37, McDonough, burglary - 2nd degree (7 counts); criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.
• Randy Todd Hall, 44, Conyers, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Devon Edward Hammons, 21, Jackson, obstruction of a police officer.
• Dydricous Bernard Harps, 31, Griffin, failure to appear.
• Charlie Gene Jefferies, Jr., 30, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Dana Anne Kerce, 48, Jonesboro, burglary - 2nd degree (7 counts); criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.
• Amanda Whitney Lane, 30, aggravated assault; cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Andre Tochi Leak, 32, McDonough, expired registration revalidation decal; homicide by vehicle in the 1st degree - felony; no insurance; reckless driving; serious injury by vehicle (2 counts).
• Charles Wendell Lummus, 52, Jackson, brake lights and turn signals required; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Joshua Ray Mayne, 20, Stockbridge, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); speeding (60 mph in a 45 mph zone).
• Shatia Janay Mercer, 28, Albany, cruelty to children - 3rd degree; failure to drive within single lane; following too closely; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone); possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Tyler Christian Mitchell; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Gregory Bruce Newman, 43, Thomaston, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Brandi Nikol Nicholson, 34, Stockbridge, probation violation.
• Sebastian Sermon Phillips, 31, Jackson, warrant from Newton County.
• Andy Edward Plunkett, 27, Monticello, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; sale of methamphetamine.
• Richard Earl Printy, 38, Brunswick, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jerrius Sherard Robertson, 33, Madison, probation violation.
• Anthony Wade Rochester, 55, Griffin, probation violation.
• William Frank Sims, 32, Jenkinsburg, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; tag light illumination required; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Hunter Cole Smith, 20, Covington, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; sale of methamphetamine.
• Demetrice Marquette Turner, 34, Jackson, probation violation (3 counts).
• Douglas Paul Walter, 52, Jackson, possession of a Schedule Ii controlled substance.
• Jackson Walker White, 18, Monticello, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); taillights maintenance.
• Aimee Lashara Woodard, 41, Jackson, warrant from Spalding County.
• Joseph Way Woodard, 20, Forsyth, warrant from Monroe County.
• Steven Clifford Alexander, 51, Jackson, criminal trespass; stalking - misdemeanor.
• Scott Howard Cole, 37, Covington, warrant from Spalding County.
• Debbie Nichole Cruce, 37, Flovilla, failure to appear.
• James Dennis Cruce, 36, Flovilla, failure to appear.
• Ashley Nichole Green, 34, Hampton, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within a single lane; too fast for conditions.
