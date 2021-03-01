The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Feb. 22-Mar. 1, 2021:
• Darquail Deonte Aikens, 26, Jonesboro, aggravated assault.
• Damian Davon Alford, 30, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of drugs; failure to drive within single lane; open container in vehicle, purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form.
• Brayan Jose Argenal-Avila, 21, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Prentice Izel Bond, 35, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Marvin Duane Bowden, 50, Jackson, probation violation.
• Derrico Isaac Burton, 38, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Lawana Lynn Castillo, 42, Macon, probation violation.
• Kalongki Andretti Chapman, 21, Albany, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Bryant Terrell Clemons, 40, Griffin, probation violation.
• Xavier Keith Cross, 45, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Thomas Edward Davison, 50, Forsyth, warrant from Monroe County.
• April Leah Dick, 33, Montezuma, probation violation (2 counts).
• Brian Tyler Dutton, 24, Jackson, probation violation.
• Randy Dandre Ellington, 28, Griffin, illegal possession of controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Ricky Eugene Eusery, 57, Jenkinsburg, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Keyon Sunil Foster, 17, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Chester V. Hall, 40, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Melanie Marie Hamby, 20, failure to appear.
• Joshua Dwayne Heath, 37, homeless, probation violation.
• Anna Marie Hooper, 40, Franklin, warrant from Butts County.
• Alan Davis Johnson, 29, parole violation.
• Joseph Ray Lester, 27, Jackson, probation violation; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Ceddrick Demon Mercery, 28, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Dania Latrice Morris, 39, McDonough, theft by conversion - felony.
• Stephen Kenneth Pope, 33, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure drive within single lane; open container in vehicle.
• Danny Chazten Pryor, 34, Jackson, warrant from Spalding County.
• Hequan Qiu, 66, Decatur, failure to drive within single lane; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - misdemeanor; reckless driving.
• Timothy Joseph Reagan, 49, Jackson, probation violation.
• Bruce Rochester, 33, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; tampering with evidence - felony.
• Robert Rothermel, 50, Conyers, disorderly conduct; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Jason Tyler Self, 20, Monticello, disorderly conduct.
• Kevin Dwayne Spencer, 35, College Park, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers; identify theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person - felony.
• Christopher Lee West, 45, McDonough, probation violation.
• Lakin McKay Williams, 21, Barnesville, disorderly conduct.
• Anthony Lee Wilson, 39, Flovilla, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; failure to drive within single lane; open container in vehicle.
