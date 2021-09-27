The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 20-27, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
Lonnie Bennett♦ , 41, Atlanta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Lorenzo Kendall Bivins♦ , 38, Forest Park, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — felony; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
♦ Shane Elliot Campbell♦ , 17, Flovilla, probation violation.
♦ Demetrius Duane Clark♦ , 36, Columbus, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Richard Oliver Cornelius♦ , 54, Conyers, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Billy Cranford♦ , 32, Americus, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; tag light illumination required.
♦ Travis Dakota Hoard♦ , 25, Griffin, probation violation.
♦ David Allen Karr♦ , 36, Covington, aggravated assault.
♦ Larry Jerome Keith♦ , 66, Forsyth, failure to appear.
♦ Kaitlyn Elizabeth Jean Lovelace♦ , 22, Jackson, theft by taking — felony.
♦ Chase Randall Lovell♦ , 29, Jeffersonville, probation violation.
♦ John Jacob Martin♦ , 21, Jackson, probation violation.
♦ Eric Durand Morgan♦ , 54, Fairburn, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Lester Patterson Jr.♦ , 29, McDonough, probation violation (2 counts).
♦ Albert Earl Ross♦ , 50, Stone Mountain, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ John Cleve Sexton♦ , 46, Dallas, parole violation; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
♦ Glenda Shawna Sowell♦ , 29, Americus, possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
♦ David Scott Washington♦ , 40, Flovilla, probation violation.
♦ David Anthony Waters♦ , 55, Lakeland, Fla., possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Rebecca Joy Water♦ , 53, Lakeland, Fla., possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Mark Chase Butler♦ , 26, Barnesville, warrant from Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.
♦ Bestor Pollard Coleman♦ , 61, New Smyrna, Fla., driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to obey stop sign.
♦ Christopher Alen Corengay♦ , 34, Macon, failure to appear — misdemeanor.
♦ Robert Jules Dommergue♦ , 47, Atlanta, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (ecstasy); purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
♦ Nathaniel Huelon Ivey♦ , 17, Jackson, burglary 2nd degree (felony) (2 counts).
♦ Sarah Jean Klinge♦ , 33, McDonough, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
♦ Laura Ann Mathews♦ , 30, Perry, electronic transmission/post of video or photo depicting nudity or sexually explicit materials (2 counts).
♦ Jamie Scott Moshier♦ , 49, Thomaston, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); open container in vehicle.
♦ Kyle Slayton Norsworthy♦ , 32, Flovilla, warrant from Monroe County.
♦ Emanuel Denzel Pitts♦ , 26, Macon, driving while license suspended or revoked.
♦ Matthew Edward Powell♦ , 52, Jackson, driving without headlights when required; driving with learners permit w/o license; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Caprice Antione Reed♦ , 42, Griffin, child restraint law child seat, safety belt; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); speeding 80/55.
♦ Chaunte Cleron Thrash, 42, Jackson, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.