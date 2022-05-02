The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Apr. 25-May 2, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
Jackson Scott Axelberg♦ , 25, Williamson, warrant from Fayetteville Police Department.
♦ Christopher Dryke Bartlett,♦ 23, Jackson, probation violation.
♦ Tommy Christopher Black♦ , 41, Jackson, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Theodore Richard Campbell♦ , 42, Jackson, probation violation.
♦ Lonnie D. Carter♦ , 55, Milton, Ill., DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
♦ Harold Jamal-Montavious Cooper♦ , 25, Jackson, cruelty to children — 1st degree; defective equipment; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — felony; improper tag display; rcckless driving.
♦ Neisha Marrero Craig♦ , 42, Forsyth, probation violation.
♦ Harkeim Alli Defares♦ , 46, Conyers, possession of drug related objects; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana (2 counts).
♦ Tyisha Sherrie Defares♦ , 45, Covington, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana (2 counts).
♦ Shamon Dominique Denson♦ , 34, Riverdale, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense.
♦ Jermores Leon Ellis♦ , 39, Watkinsville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Autumn Alexandria Fournier♦ , 23, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
♦ Esther Gilbert♦ , 30, Flovilla, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Philip Maurice Harden♦ , 66, Hampton, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Manual Hernandez-Olea♦ , 48, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Elizabeth Kay Holder♦ , 59, Jackson, simple assault (2 counts).
♦ Charles Craig Holley,♦ 68, Jackson, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within a single lane.
♦ Shownicia Lashay Hull♦ , 32, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Kimberly Marie Jackson♦ , 25, interference with custody.
♦ David Thomas Jenkins♦ , 52, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Jose Jamie Juarez-Rico♦ , 38, Milledgeville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Dewey Terrell Kelley♦ , 33, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Marty Allen Kinard♦ , 47, Stockbridge, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Lauren Nicole Koehler♦ , 33, Monticello, interference with custody — misdemeanor; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
♦ Eric Paul Krumm♦ , 46, Watkinsville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Sean Michael Lagano♦ , 29, Monticello, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Frankie Long♦ , 64, Jackson, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within a single lane.
♦ Cordes Efrin Martinez♦ , 36, Milledgeville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Jason Delloyed McCall♦ , 52, Jackson, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within a single lane; driving while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — misdemeanor; open container in vehicle; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Richard Russel Mireles♦ , 19, McDonough, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
♦ Antonio Charmon Pearce♦ , 34, Jackson, warrant from Clayton County.
♦ Nathan Lamar Reynolds♦ , 31, Decatur, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
♦ Justin Marcus Rush♦ , 32, Columbus, battery; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Kawanis Markea Sutton♦ , 26, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Brashun Shavonte Taylor♦ , 26, Jackson, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Aaron Jajuan Tew♦ , 21, Conyers, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
♦ Paul Avery Turner♦ , 29, Jackson, failure to appear.
♦ James Vincent Ward♦ , 26, Jackson, open container in vehicle; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; speeding (63 in 45); violation of window tint law.
♦ Jaylen Devontae White♦ , 17, Jackson, failure to appear.
♦ Harold Coneray Williams♦ , 52, Winterville, Fla., housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Shlomo Shimuel Yisrael♦ , 31, Atlanta, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
♦ Christopher Cody Bates♦ , 31, Covington, warrant from Newton County.
♦ Keytwun Jamill Brewer♦ , 20, Moultrie, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
♦ Saderrius Quintez Collier♦ , 28, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
♦ Lamont Jackson♦ , 47, Milledgeville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Alex Michael-Taylor Poole♦ , 33, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Dominique Tyshawn Sanderson♦ , 27, Jackson, failure to appear.
♦ Kevin Ray Slocum, 43, Jackson, requiring or permitting unlawful operation of vehicle.
