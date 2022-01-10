The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Jan. 3-10, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
Dominique Rapheal Akins♦ , 26, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Michael James Baldwin♦ , 24, Buford, failure to appear — misdemeanor.
♦ Timothy James Bishop♦ , 32, Macon, probation violation.
♦ Eric Wayne Brewer♦ , 37, Stockbridge, wanted person located.
♦ Maurice Diron Childs♦ , 44, Jackson, probation violation.
♦ Patrick Oliver Christie♦ , 25, Winter Garden, Fla., failure to appear — misdemeanor; bondsman off bond.
♦ James Darnell Cobb♦ , 52, Griffin, parole violation; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Franklin Jeremy Conley♦ , 35, Flovilla, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ John Darrelle Day♦ , 57, Covington, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
♦ Keith Dennard♦ , 32, Macon, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
♦ Chadwick Noble Dunham♦ , 41, no address, failure to drive within single lane; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — misdemeanor; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Stajon Raymon Dunlap♦ , 23, Jenkinsburg, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Carlos Kendall Goodrum♦ , 29, Flovilla, probation violation.
♦ Boris Bernard Henderson♦ , 50, Griffin, probation violation.
♦ Helen Elizabeth Herrin♦ , 62, Atlanta, failure to appear — misdemeanor; financial transaction card theft.
♦ Jamey Lee Herringdine♦ , 47, Barnesville, bond forfeiture; failure to appear — misdemeanor.
♦ Monica Danielle Hicks♦ , 30, Burnsville, Miss., failure to appear — misdemeanor.
♦ Nigel Augustus James♦ , 27, Snellville, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
♦ Jerry Wonya Jolly♦ , 17, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
♦ Kelly Lynne Lapinski♦ , 51, Griffin, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to register vehicle; no insurance.
♦ Jody Lamar Payne♦ , 42, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Jordan Leanne Perkins♦ , 25, Jackson, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal damage to property — 2nd degree; criminal trespass — family violence; cruelty to children — 3rd degree; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call; simple assault.
♦ Nicholas Amad Perkins♦ , 23, Flovilla, speeding 30 mph (1-19 miles over); driving with suspended or revokded license; hold sheet in Spalding County.
♦ Michael Fields Poore Jr.♦ , 35, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Christopher Lamar Rivers♦ , 30, Monroe, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Kadeem Jason Roberts♦ , 23, Orlando, Fla., driving while license withdrawn; speeding (62 in a 45 mph zone).
♦ Rebecca Kersey Smith♦ , 38, Macon, probation violation.
♦ Michael Dean Tomes♦ , 37, Monroe, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Nicholas Dante Watkins♦ , 32, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Ventavius Armond Williams, 28, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.