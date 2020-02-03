The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook February 3, 2020.
· Darrius Rashaun Allen, 32: Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· Charles Benny Altman, 40: Housed for Middle District.
· Joseph Ballard, 45: 10-99 out of Bibb County. Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· Clarence J. Bogan, 40: Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· Tyler Lee Bramlett, 29: Abandonment of Dependent Child – Misdemeanor.
· Joshua Wayne Coker, 38: Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· Jontavious Marquez Darden, 26: Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· Ira Lee Davis, 37: Possession Marijuana, less than 1 ounce; Theft by receiving stolen property – Felony.
· Erick Devon Delva, 31: Failure to maintain lane. Trafficking on cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
· Qustion Dingle, 41: Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· Michael Edward Gentry, Jr., 18: Criminal Trespass – Family Violence; Interference with 911 call.
· Amadeus Jalil Harris, 20: Theft by receiving stolen property.
· Stephen John Hinton, 48: Probation Violation.
· Corey Jermain Jackson, 39: Escape – Felony; Fleeing or Attempting to elude a police officer –Felony; Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin); Possession of methamphetamine; Possession of heroin and methamphetamine with intent to distribute; Tampering with evidence – Felony; Trafficking in Morphine, Opium, or Heroin.
· Jonathan Michael Jensen, 33: Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· Timothy Lee Jones, 35: Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Heroin); Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Xanax); Tampering with Evidence – Felony. Trafficking in Morphine, Opium and Heroin; Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers – Misdemeanor.
· Jaquelynn Krista Kindred, 20: Forgery – 1st Degree; Theft by Receiving Stolen Property – Felony.
· Anthony Ray Kindred, Jr., 28: Driving while License Suspended or Revoked - Misdemeanor; Forgery – 1st Degree; Theft by Receiving Stolen Property – Felony.
· Shaun Andre Lawrence, 44: DUI –Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol; Failure to Drive within Single Lane.
· Richard Brian Lingerfelt, 37: Probation Violation.
· Dwayne Fizgerald Maddox, 44: Housed for U.S. Marshall
· Esmeralda Mata-Bustos, 38: Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· Kristopher Dean Matthews, 31: Terrprostoc Tjreats amd Acts – Felony.
· Christopher Deshawn McCoy, 19: Failure to Appear – Misdemeanor.
· Steven Thomas Moore, 54: Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to Distribute; Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamine; Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers – Misdemeanor.
· Jordan Camron Oliver, 27: Trafficking I nCocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamine.
· Eddie LeRoy Potts, 39: Disorderly Conduct.
· Arthur Lee Pye III, 38: 10-99 out of Henry County.
· Eric Michael Redlung, 38: Housed for Richmond County.
· Beth Louise Roberson, 35: Abandonment of Certain Dangerous Drugs, Poisons or Controlled Substances (Methamphetamine); Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamine.
· William Carl Roberson, 34: Trafficking I Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Mehtamphetamine.
· Marsha Ann Rogers, 45: Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· Candise Lauren Skipper, 32: Giving False Name, Address or Birthdate to Law Enforcement Officer; Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance –Heroin; Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance -Xanax; Possession of Mehtamphetamine; Trafficking in Morphine, Opium or Heroin.
· Timothy La’Keith Smith, 25: Failure to Appear – Misdemeanor.
· Ronnie Lee Stanford, 47: Possession of a Schedule II controlled Substance – Methamphetamine; Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance – Ativan.
· Tyrone Edward Strange, 44: Housed for Hart County.
· Edward Vance Tallon II, 50: Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· James Michael Thomas, 44: Probation Violation.
· Jaquavious Tyquon Turner, 20: Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· Kevin Vaughn Wayt, 36: Probation Violation.
· Meaco Deonta Webb, 38: Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· Antwan Elias Williams, 20: Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana.
· Jackie M. Wood, 67: Purchase Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana.
· Tracy Keith Adams, 51: Disorderly Conduct County Ordinance.
· James Howard Boyett, Jr., 57: Driving while Licensed Suspended or Revoked – Misdemeanor.
· David Lee Cunningham, 49: 10-99 out of Columbia, South Carolina.
· Walter Dewayne Hudgins, 58: DUI –Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Failure to Drive within Single Lane.
· Melissa Ann Landrum, 57: Disorderly Conduct County Ordinance.
· Ronald David Peek, 39: Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects; Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine.
· Luis David Sosa-Pedraza, 19: Driving while License Suspended or Revoked – Misdemeanor; Speeding 86 mph in a 70 mph zone.
· Fraizer Ben Todd, 34: Disorderly Conduct County Ordinance
