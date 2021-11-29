The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Nov. 22-29, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Alonta Ahmad Brown, 22, Atlanta, driving with suspended or revoked license.
• Deaundre Jaquarius Brown, 25, Griffin, probation violation.
• Austin David Cater, 25, Jenkinsburg, probation violation.
• Herbert Franklin Conley, 55, Flovilla, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Royrecus J. Cunningham, 39, Lexington, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Bryan C. Delashmet, 28, Bonita Springs, Fla., warrant from Florida.
• Bobby Remar Dobbs, 47, Jackson, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.
• Philip Lance Farmer, 28, Monticello, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Brendan Ryan Gates, 36, Desplanes, Ill., housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Sterling Lamont Hall, 51, Atlanta, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; open container in vehicle.
• Catherine Johnston, 40, Richmond Hill, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present in blood/urine; failure to change address on driver’s license; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; speeding 30 mph (1-19 miles over).
• Ceddrick Demon Mercery, 29, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Josue Solis Murillo, 29, Savannah, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kourtney Racquel Nelson, 33, McDonough, failure to appear.
• Taylor Alexis Patton, 26, Stockbridge, DUI - driving under the influence of glue/aerosol/toxic vapor; endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. failure to drive within single lane; too fast for conditions.
• Steven Jeremiah Smith, 35, Griffin, probation violation.
• Elizabeth Maggie Waters, 53, Jackson, probation violation.
• David Dwayne Wicks Jr., 27, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; duty upon striking fixture.
• Quam Marcel Wilson, 31, Nepture, NJ, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Thomas Henry Winters, 39, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; duty upon striking fixture; failure to drive within single lane.
• Mollie Elizabeth Woodard, 25, Atlanta, DUI - driving under the influence of drugs; distracted driver.
• David Mark Fenimore, 49, Powder Springs, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Devin Laney Finney, 18, Jackson, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; speeding 30 mph (1-19 miles over).
• Kiara Quashae Hardy, 30, Griffin, failure to appear.
• Amadeus Jalil Harris, 22, Mableton, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Roger Tyshaun Hayes, 22, Mableton, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Matthew Bradley Reynolds, 33, Dalton, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Veroncia Elisabeth Rojas, 36, Summerfield, Fla., purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Joel Sotero-Garcia, 30, Stockbridge, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); speeding.
• Alexcia Elizabeth Tooley, 22, Ocala, Fla., open container in vehicle; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
