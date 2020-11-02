The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Oct. 26-Nov. 2, 2020:
• Bernard Markeis Barnett, 23, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Paul Nathan Beaver, 37, Stockbridge, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); probation violation.
• William Timothy Brooks, 52, Forsyth, probation violation.
• Dana Leigh Buice, 50, Jackson, probation violation.
• Kenneth William Cavender Jr., 35, Flovilla, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• George McNeal Ewing, 33, Atlanta, hit and run.
• Anthony Michael Fowler, 27, Eastman, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); driving while tag is suspended (1st offense); no insurance; speeding 35 mph (74 in 45 mph).
• Benandre Javon Goolsby, 24, Avondale Estates, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Andrea Dwayne Head, 43, Jackson, burglary - 2nd degree (felony) (3 counts); burglary - smash and grab (felony).
• Isabel Hernandez-Perez, 44, address not available, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Quincy Jerel Jackson, 25, McDonough, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Andrius Fitzgerald Johnson, 34, Jackson, driving while license withdrawn; failure to obey stop sign; loud radio/tape player audible 100 feet; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; unlawful for jail inmate to possession any controlled substance, drugs, gun or dangerous weapon.
• Donald Grant Johnson Jr., 46, Jackson, criminal trespass.
• Michael Hunter Jones, 24, Jackson, failure to drive within single lane; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of methamphetamine.
• Joseph Antoine Lane, 31, Jenkinsburg, warrant from Atlanta Police.
• Gordon Lynn, 35, Hampton, criminal trespass, simple assault.
• Joseph Lee McDaniel, 32, Jackson, probation violation.
• Delshawn Leneal Morrow, 42, Thomasville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Tonia Nichole Moschella, 42, Columbus, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Melissa Anne Nichols, 53, Hampton, warrant from Forest Park.
• Aspen Nicole Pierce, 20, Barnesville, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
• Wesley Ben Potts, 31, Flovilla, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Tevon Mantoor Ramdhanie, 33, Palm Beach, Fla., possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Oscar Leonel Rodriguez, 27, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Cordell Rayshon Smith, 22, Jackson, battery; probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Chester Stodghill Jr., 40, Jackson, child restraint law child seat, safety belt; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); seatbelt violation - adult.
• Bautista Toledo-Ramirez, 42, Canton, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Julian Webb, 57, Covington, driving while license withdrawn; speeding 30 mph (1-19 miles over).
• Claude Arthur Weeks, 57, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Jayson Edward Wright, 34, Valdosta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kara Elizabeth Wright, 31, Valdosta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Emanuel Denard Young, 23, Austell, probation violation.
• Julian Michael Arnold, 24, Fayetteville, warrant from Clayton County.
• Cales Anthony Burpee, 27, Jackson, improper tag display; possession marijuana less than one ounce; tail lights required.
• Louis Lavontes Garcia, 42, Lithonia, cruelty to animals.
• Rachel Ruth Hauser, 31, Florida, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession of marijuana less than one ounce; speeding 35 mph (1-19 miles over).
• Marcus Jariez Jefferson, 18, Eatonton, reckless driving.
• Angela Shantell Mensah, 31, Stone Mountain, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
