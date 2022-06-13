The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of June 6-13, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Noah Alexander Andersen, 24, Warner Robins, burglary - 1st degree - felony (2 counts).
• Travis Chase Arrington, 36, Cadwell, warrant from Chatham County.
• Benjamine Casey Cain, 34, Hampton, warrant from Henry County.
• Matthew Curtis Chrisley, 31, Forsyth, abandonment of dependent child - misdemeanor.
• Marshall Dillon Edmondson, 19, Hampton, driving while license suspended or revoked (felony) (fourth or subsequent offense); expired registration revalidation decal; failure to drive within single lane; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony; no insurance; open container in vehicle; reckless driving; speeding.
• Demario Marquel Gammage, 30, Mableton, warrant from Butts County.
• Johnny Goodman, 30, McDonough, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; improper/erratic lane change; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Fernando Mendozo Granados, 54, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; open container in vehicle.
• Aundray Demario Harris, 32, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Gary Lee Henson, 40, Toccoa, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Corey Sentez James, 38, Jackson, probation violation.
• Ron Nathaniel Johnson, 34, Griffin, warrants from Spalding and Lamar counties.
• Nancy Denine King, 42, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (felony) (fourth or subsequent offense); driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Wesley Taylor McQueen, 37, Jackson, battery (family violence); false imprisonment; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Jodi Secrell Nelson, 37, Macon, disorderly conduct.
• Timothy Patrick Noonan, 43, Monticello, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Amanda Leigh O’Berry, 40, Jackson, failure to appear.
• Jose Onofre, 50, no address, housed for U. S. Marshals.
• Jeffery Allen Pugh, 40, Marietta, failure to appear.
• David Alan Riddle, 36, Locust Grove, probation violation (2 counts).
• Steven Tyler Rosser, 26, McDonough, probation violation.
• Robert Tyrone Ruff, 51, Atlanta, criminal damage to property (7 counts: theft by taking - felony (6 counts); theft by taking - misdemeanor (4 counts).
• Jason Scott Santefort, 47, Port Richey, Fla., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); drugs not in original container (misdemeanor); possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule V controlled substance.
• Melinda Sue Santefort, 48, Port Richey, Fla., drugs not in original container (misdemeanor); possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule V controlled substance.
• Aubrey Wayne Savage, 38, Snellville, probation violation.
• Sarah Elizabeth Sims, 35, Danielsville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Eddie Louis Smith, 37, Conyers, failure to obey traffic control device; warrant from Newton County.
• James Franklin Stokes, 39, Patterson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Antonio Dante Story, 32, Locust Grove, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Brad Tyler Suddeth, 39, Comer, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Exzavier Dermel Tanner, 46, Jenkinsburg, aggravated assault; probation violation.
• William Taylor Turney, 40, Homer, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Victavious Quitez Tyson, 33, Flovilla, criminal trespass (2 counts).
• Tykemia Dashawn Watts, 27, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ashley Nichole Whatley, 29, Atlanta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
