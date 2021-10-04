The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 27-Oct. 4, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Kenetha Dawn Bourbeau, 32, Jackson, abandonment of dependent child - misdemeanor; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Isaac Levon Almi Burks, 21, Griffin, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers.
• Shane Elliott Campbell, 17, Flovilla, probation violation;. willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Theodore Richard Campbell, 42, Jackson, failure to drive within single lane; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• William Joseph Carlyle, 40, Monroe, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Andricus Damargio Coleman, 32, Jenkinsburg, murder, possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Quincy Lize Collier; 39, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Jeremy Lafayette Dumas, 37, Jackson, burglary - 2nd degree (felony); giving false name, address, or birthday to law enforcement officer; theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Charles Anthony Furlow Jr., 40, Locust Grove, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle; disregarding officer directing traffic; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to drive within single lane; improper passing on right; knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled, or revoked registration; no insurance; open container in vehicle.
• Dontarious Rashud Henderson, 33, Flovilla, aggravated assault; criminal trespass; reckless conduct.
• Quincy Jerel Jackson, 26, Zebulon, failure to appear; bondsman off bond.
• Forrest Heath Jenkins, 47, Locust Grove, probation violation.
• Katlyn Breanna Lackey, 20, Commerce, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Alonzo Marshall, 47, Jackson, aggravated assault; reckless conduct.
• Bryan Jason Mobley, 41, Jackson, failure to drive within single lane; fleeing or attempting to elude police officer; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Pedro Joseph Olandez, 39, Griffin, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Ashley Nichole Perkins, 30, Forsyth, probation violation.
• Skyler Jade Price, 30, Social Circle, failure to appear.
• Alicia Lynette Roberts, 37, Hampton, probation violation.
• Robert Leon Rose, 62, Jackson, warrant from Berrien County.
• Fernandez Decoby Sims, 35, Jackson, failure to appear.
• Cody Ryan Todd, 31, Jackson, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Dustin Ray Bourgeois, 37, Griffin, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; tag light illumination required.
• Keyon Sunil Foster, 18, Atlanta, failure to appear.
• Larry Devin Hallman, 48, Macon, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Dana Marie Jenkins, 52, Thomaston, failure to appear.
• Tina Michelle Landers, 37, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects.
• Ladarious K. Marshall, 23, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Courtney Victoria McKibben, 22, Locust Grove, warrant from Henry County.
• Ashley Nichole Pritchett, 29, Jackson, warrant from Henry County.
• Joe Lee Shamblin Jr., 44, Flovilla, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Mariah Symone Stodghill, 20, Morrow, warrant from Clayton County.
• Demetrice Marquette Turner, 34, Jackson, abandonment of dependent child - misdemeanor.
• Nathaniel Lingchon Wellmaker, 35, Jonesboro, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
