The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Mar. 21-28, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Lauryn Alannamye-Chelle Adelman, 24, Thomaston, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form.
• Keldrick Shamond Appling, 33, Flovilla, failure to drive within single lane; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Lebreda Juantaye Brown, 50, Jenkinsburg, DUI - driving under the influence o alcohol.
• Romello Demond Campbell, 20, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Antonio Demetrius Classen, 30, TyTy, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Anthony Shane Clay, 40, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Candice Rockale Copeland, 42, Jackson, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Cesere Gordon Crawford, 44, Atlanta, theft by taking - felony (motor vehicle); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
• Ted Wilson-Lee Drake, 44, Forsyth, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense.
• Timothy Lynn Duncan, 52, Byron, failure to appear - felony.
• Charles Christopher Farmer, 37, Griffin, probation violation.
• Gary Greene, 60, Jackson, warrant from Upson County.
• Willie James Haugabrook, 37, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jason Christopher Holley, 46, Covington, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Christian Dakota Joyner, 23, Macon, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Alicia Marie Kelley, 37, Jackson, simple assault - family violence.
• Todd Russell King, 26, Tallapoosa, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Brandon Jerel Lee, 34, Covington, warrant from Fulton County.
• Reginald Sentell Lowe, 40, Warner Robins, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Tan Mai, 27, Lansing, Mich., manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer, sell, possess with intent to distribute cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Kevin Michael McWhorter, 36, Jackson, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; criminal trespass - family violence.
• Emily Gail Medina, 32, Covington, abandonment of dependent child - misdemeanor.
• Richard Alan Moncrief, 40, Macon, tag light illumination required; theft by receiving stolen property - misdemeanor; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Jovannie Montiel, 32, Terrell, Tex., housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Shakarral Shantell Moore, 25, Jackson, simple battery - family violence.
• Michael Anthony Mosley, 37, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce
• Sequneca Maria Mosley, 40, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Victor Manuael Ostarga, 45, La Vergne, Tenn., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Aimee Marie Pack, 37, McDonough, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Ronnie H. Phan, 69, North Wales, Penn., manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer, sell, possess with intent to distribute cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Christian Jesus Pineda, 27, Raleigh, NC, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jon Michael Porter, 35, Macon, probation violation.
• Maura Noelle Price, 23, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); probation violation (2 counts).
• Arielle Elise Proper, 21, Locust Grove, disorderly conduct; interference with government property - felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by sue of threats or violence.
• Tyler Matthew Rodriguez, 23, Covington, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Ricarlo Demond Ross, 37, Flowery Branch, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jason Stephen Stewart, 39, Covington, drugs not in original container - misdemeanor; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone).
• Michelle Elaine Stowers, 56, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Kelly Michelle Thompson, 36, Mansfield, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (2 counts); possession of methamphetamine.
• Jerraymus Nuwan Touchstone, 40, Griffin, aggravated battery; battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; criminal damage to property - 2nd degree (2 counts); cruelty to children - 3rd degree (2 counts); obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call; simple battery - family violence.
• Genevieve Eileen Waits, 39, Maple Heights, Ohio, housed for U.S. Marshals
• Zayin Gimel White, 19, Jenkinsburg, possession of marijuana less than one ou ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Chanan Ray Williams, 32, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Keaven Eugene Williamson, 31, Rockledge, probation violation.
