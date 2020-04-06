The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Sheriff's Office's Jail Logbook for March 30-April 6, 2020:
• Tranorris Lamar Jackson, 27, Brooksville, Fla., Housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kirk Douglas Johnson, 34, Anderson, SC, Housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kyle Slayton Norsworthy, 30, Flovilla, Entering Authomobile - Felony (2 counts); Theft by Taking - Felony.
• Mawdo Malick Sallah, 23, Clearwater, Fla., Housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Leon Darius Scott, 30, Memphis, Tenn., Housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Marcress Darrell Williams, 28, Macon, Housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Saralyn Williams, 56, Jackson, Battery - Family Violence - Misdemeanor.
• William Reuben Jackson, 60, Lenwood, Ill., Housed for Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison.
