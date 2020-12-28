The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 21-28, 2020:
• Robert Amormino Jr., 41, Locust Grove, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); spotlights, foglights, and auxiliary lights permitted.
• Adrian Keon Bacon, 40, Eatonton, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Amy Richelle Chandler, 39, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Charles Cornell Devoes, 30, Covington, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana over one ounce.
• Drexel Dirk Harris, 52, Dublin, sale of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Thomas Earl Harvey, 35, Griffin, possession of methamphetamine.
• Tracey Tyrone Head, 50, Jackson, driving with suspended or revoked license; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Roderick Tremain Jones, 40, Flovilla, driving while license withdrawn; driving one way on wrong way street.
• Tyler Austin Kammer, 19, Barnesville, following too closely; hit and run; improper backing; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Christian Lamar King, 25, Forsyth, warrant from Barrow County.
• Matthew Paul McKee, 24, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Alissa Brooke Nix, 39, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Robert Ernest Orr, 45, Flovilla, failure to appear.
• Elizabeth Christina Palmer, 25, Warner Robins, warrant from Houston County.
• Joseph Michael Smith, 20, Locust Grove, warrant from Panama City, Fla.
• Strother W. Thurman, 52, Whitesburg, duty upon striking fixture; entering guard line or jail under the influence of controlled substance or dangerous drug; failure to drive within single lane; failure to have license on person; no proof of insurance; open container in vehicle; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of a Schedule V controlled substance (gabapentin).
• Arthur James Ward, 43, Locust Grove, parole violation.
• Lashawn Alexander Wilkes-Williams, 29, Jenkinsburg, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form; tag light illumination required.
• Berderricus Donterio Wise, 27, Flovilla, aggravated assault.
• Demetrius Dante Woody, 54, Jackson, warrant from Jackson Police Department.
