The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of May 11-18, 2020:
• Alfred Alonzo Barlow, 57, Jenkinsburg, entering automobile or other vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (4 counts).
• Barron Farrar, 42, Jackson, aggravated stalking; battery - Family Violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; criminal trespass - Family Violence.
• Elijah Mackey Ferguson, 36, Fitzgerald, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Austin Blake Hightower, 23, Manchester, aggravated child molestation (3 counts); statutory rape - felony (2 counts).
• Michael David Miller, 58, Jackson, bestiality; possess or control any material depicting minor in sexually explicit conduct.
• Randall Otto Moss, 48, Madison, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Donald Allen Parker, 28, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Anthony Parker Phillips, 21, Jackson, disorderly conduct; possession of methamphetamine.
• Harvey Lee Stodghill Jr., 62, Jackson, open container in vehicle; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Brittany Nicole Walters, 34, Jenkinsburg, possession of methamphetamine.
• Albert Douglas Wheeler, 53, Jenkinsburg, disorderly conduct.
• Shakeria Lamarkeyshia Price, 29, Jackson, simple assault.
• Monsanta Desmond Redding, 42, McDonough, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor; failure to drive within single lane; failure to obey traffic control device (2 counts); fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony; improper passing; reckless driving; unlawful use of center lane; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Kristy Leigh Williams, 33, Jackson, maintaining a disorderly house; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
