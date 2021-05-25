The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of May 17-24, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, and Georgia State Patrol:
Ryan Ellis Alexander♦ , 47, Jackson, probation violation.
♦ Jerry Merle Brawner Jr.♦ , 33, Gray, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
♦ Jose Emilio Capote♦ , 31, Opalocka, Fla., defective equipment; driver license or permit required for certain operators; exhaust system; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.
♦ Yaquan Lavelt-Sandy Chapman♦ , 19, McDonough, aggravated assault (2 counts); murder.
♦ Steven James Colkitt♦ , 33, Stockbridge, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule Ii controlled substance (methamphetamine); trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
♦ Craig Michael Eagleson♦ , 46, probation violation.
♦ Justin Lawrence Elliott♦ , 27, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Gregory Tyrone Gee♦ , 20, Flovilla, aggravated assault; possession of firearm during commission of crime; probation violation.
♦ Mary Ann Helms♦ , 46, Atlanta, failure to appear.
♦ Ravenel Hill♦ , 24, Hampton, failure to stop at stop sign.
♦ Stacey Gwinnett Jenkins♦ , 46, Jackson, arson — 1st degree; possession and use of drug related objects; terroristic threats and acts — felony.
♦ Breenaa Teeshai King♦ , 25, Thomaston, drugs not in original container — misdemeanor; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (3 counts); purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid, synthetic marijuana.
♦ Sherry Kay Lovelace♦ , 45, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Sandra Kay McDonald♦ , 42, Griffin, probation violation.
♦ Lindsay Demean Mitchell♦ , 35, Locust Grove, endangering a child by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (xanax).
♦ Luis Girardo Plata-Lazcano♦ , 28, McDonough, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Lindsey Diana Reese♦ , 39, Jackson, public drunkeness.
♦ James Williford Smith♦ , 62, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; simple assault — family violence.
♦ Simon Peter Smith♦ , 28, Jackson, public drunkeness.
♦ Tammie Michelle Sorrow♦ , 47, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
♦ Michael Alan Truett♦ , 30, failure to appear — misdemeanor (2 counts); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Dustin McRae Amoson♦ , 30, Lula, failure to drive within single lane; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — felony; reckless driving; too fast for conditions; violation of drivers’ license restrictions.
♦ Adam Bret Carter♦ , 29, Williamson, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Lauriano Chavez♦ , 35, Lacey, Wash., driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to obey traffic control device.
♦ Jamel Davis♦ , 41, Forsyth, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; turning position: signals required.
♦ Nicholas Ryan Flynn♦ , 33, Newman, theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Alan Morris Frazier♦ , 30, warrant from Spalding County.
♦ Donald Lee Freeman♦ , 45, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule Ii controlled substance.
♦ Michael Edward Gentry Jr.♦ , 19, Flovilla, disorderly conduct/disorderly house — misdemeanor.
♦ Michael Edward Gentry Sr.♦ , 39, disorderly conduct/disorderly house — misdemeanor.
♦ Kenneth Scott Green♦ , 55, Covington, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (2 counts).
♦ Kristie Nichole Janes♦ , 39, Dublin, probation violation.
♦ Lilie Ann McCleery♦ , 17, Forsyth, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Timetrious Dontrez Neal♦ , 23, Thomson, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Chandler Jason Partin♦ , 23, Lizella, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older); driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); speeding.
♦ George Michael Prince♦ , 44, Flovilla, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
♦ Jonathan Alexander Remsen♦ , 35, Loganville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Kawanis Markea Sutton, 25, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.