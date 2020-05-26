The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of May 18-May 25, 2020:
• Kelly Diane Christman, 41, McDonough, DUI - Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol; Failure to Drive Within Single Lane.
• Saderrius Quintez Collier, 28, Jackson, Warrant from Jasper County.
• Sunny Centrell Daniels, 39, Vienna, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana.
• Jerry Wesley Davenport, 37, Jackson, Possession of Drug Related Object; Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Terri Marie Dixon, 33, Lizella, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Escape).
• Robert Franklin Fowler Jr., 52, Brooks, Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects; Purchase, Possession or Have Control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic Drug
• Kenneth Maynard Frady, 55, Barnesville, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; Possession of a Drug Related Object; Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana.
• Robert Derrick Franklin, 38, Lexington, Ky., Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Heroin); Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine); Possession of a Firearm or Knife During Commission or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies; Receipt, Possession, or Transport of Firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony First Offense.
• William Bradley Hill; 38, Nicholasville, Ky., Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Heroin); Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance With Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearm or Knife During Commission or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies.
• Dean Gibson Kilby, 62, Monticello, False Report of a Crime; Making a False Report; Unlawful Conduct During 911 Calls or Contacts 911 and Makes a False Report.
• Stuart Charles Longino, 43, Jackson, DUI-Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol; Failure to Drive Within Single Lane.
• Antonio Martez Lucas, 37, Vienna, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana.
• Laura M. McMillan, 48, Jenkinsburg, Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects; Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Possession, Manufacture, Delivery, Distribution, or Sale of Counterfeit Substance.
• Darryl Enrique Moodie, 33, McDonough, DUI-Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol; Open Container in Vehicle.
• Joseph Anthony Perkins, 50, Jenkinsburg, Receipt, Possession or Transport of Firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony First Offense.
• Jasson Nathanial Roach, 40, Adairsville, Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects; Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Subtance (Methamphetamine); Possession of a Firearm or Knife During Commission or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies; Possession of Marijuana Derivates (THC Wax).
• Donald Lee Rose, 55, Jackson, Open Container in Vehicle; Possession of Drug Related Object; Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Garrett Franklin Smith, 27, Jenkinsburg, Possession of Drug Related Object; Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance; Possession, Manufacture, Delivery, Distribution, or Sale of Counterfeit Substance.
• John Clinton Thaxton, 43, Jackson, Drugs Not in Original Container - Misdemeanor; Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer - Felony; Possession of a Schedule III, IV or V Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute; Failure to Have License on Person; Hit and Run, Duty of Driver to Stop at or Return to Scene of Accident; Required Position and Methods of Turning at Intersections; Driving on Wrong Side of Road; DUI-Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.
• Robin Savine Thomas Jr., 28, East Point, Driving While License Withdrawn; Hold for Georgia State Patrol.
• Vintrez Lemond Thurman, 24, Jackson, Entering Automobile or Other Motor Vehicle with Intent to Commit Theft or Felony (3 counts); Loitering; Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission or Attempt to Commit Felony (2 counts).
• Brittany Nicole Walters, 34, Jenkinsburg, Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects; Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Possession, Manufacture, Delivery, Distribution, or Sale of Counterfeit Substance.
• Robin Lynn Webster, 47, Adairsville, Failure to Drive Within Single Lane; Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects; Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine).
• Fantasia Fatima Williams, 31, Atlanta, Warrant from Miami, Fla.; Disorderly Conduct.
